Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Literature by the Numbers
(
publishersweekly.com
)
8 points
by
soneca
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
igravious
23 minutes ago
Nice. My field of "digital humanities" gets a mention. I'm performing digital investigations along these lines except my focus is specifically philosophy texts. One of the questions I'm attempting to answer along the way is, what makes a philosophy text philosophical? In addition to statistical analysis I'm also doing topic modelling. If anybody out there is doing something similar I'd love to hear from them. :)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply