Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Literature by the Numbers (publishersweekly.com)
8 points by soneca 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Nice. My field of "digital humanities" gets a mention. I'm performing digital investigations along these lines except my focus is specifically philosophy texts. One of the questions I'm attempting to answer along the way is, what makes a philosophy text philosophical? In addition to statistical analysis I'm also doing topic modelling. If anybody out there is doing something similar I'd love to hear from them. :)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: