Inside the Cult of Nike
7 points
by
pmcpinto
2 hours ago
2 comments
Ocerge
49 minutes ago
I'm actually surprised they let this much out. Nike is incredibly tight with just about everything. Amazing place to work though.
samstave
8 minutes ago
Make sure you check out the Nike documentary on Netflix:
https://www.netflix.com/watch/80093805
