'Healthiest hearts in the world' found
bbc.co.uk
6 points
by
keithpeter
3 hours ago
2 comments
keithpeter
3 hours ago
"They also live in small communities, life is very social and they maintain a positive outlook."
Quote from one of the researchers.
known
34 minutes ago
High Blood Pressure Medications
http://www.everydayhealth.com/high-blood-pressure/guide/medi...
