Google Family Link (families.google.com)
I really wanted this to be something letting my wife and I share digital assets like we do real assets. Alas. Just take the device away from a kid using it at night against orders.

Google already has the Google Play Family Library which allows the sharing of digital assets (music, movies, tv shows, apps, books and magazines) purchased through Google Play. https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7007852?hl=en

The lack of access to online accounts is a time bomb waiting to happen. A user friendly version of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shamir%27s_Secret_Sharing or some type of multi-sig to handle giving access to all of a persons accounts[1] will eventually be needed for the general population. Anyone that's had to deal with this after the passing of a loved one knows how much of an added pain it can be.

[1]: At least the ones they want you to access...

LastPass can be configured to automatically share your vault with a nominated person after (n) days of inactivity, after trying to email you etc.

Several services do this, including google and amazon:

https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7007852?hl=en

Isn't G Suite for two people like £3 a month?

I discovered G Suite accounts cannot use family plans on Google Play. I had to create a separate account for that.

Maybe this will inspire a few kids to become a bit more tech savvy in order to bypass restrictions. That is quite literally why I am where I am today. Nine year old me wanted to play RuneScape, so I cracked open the computer user manual and found a backdoor. This started a lifelong trend of exploring systems and eventually lead to software engineering.

Hardly. Back then we had an atmosphere of freedom and parents didn't understand things properly. We had root access. Now children are put under surveillance and can't leave the walled gardens set up by corporations.

Yeah right, like computers are locked down that tight.

It still takes my 13 year old brother just a few hours to figure out he has to put the Mac in recovery mode to allow the changing of system files (forgot what that security theater was called). Most parents haven't suddenly learned to set BIOS passwords or to protect the admin passwords, and even then, it's not too hard to burn and boot a disk that removes password checks from an unencrypted system.

Same here - I got into Commodore 64 game cracking and thus assembly language around that age so I could copy my friends' games.

Same here. The parental control apps of the 90s were weak.

I wonder why is it available in US only, and for parents only. It might be useful for giving Android devices to elderly people as well, who don't understand the technology well enough.

Because other countries have stricter rules about what one can datamine and use for advertising.

This is the lamest product ever. These types of products are fundamentally fascist.

Ha, wow! Guess any parent who doesn't let their kids have absolute freedom is a fascist now. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Fascist?

