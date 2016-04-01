Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Intellectual Humility increases tolerance, improves decision-making (duke.edu)
Intellectual humility doesnt get grants though.

> Intellectual humility doesnt get grants though.

Amen. In industry, intellectual humility doesn't help get promotions or get hired either.

It does if you work for people with the trait.

so it's dynamically unstable :P

So use it at research time, and hold it back at grant writing time! Have some mania of grandeur handy :)

This isn't a study, this is an essay about an activity that some people did.

This is one of those articles and studies we've been warned about. It doesn't mean anything, and you will be no better off reading it. It is interesting point but it can't be taken as a scientific pointer you should apply for your life.

As a newspaper article, I actually like it.

It is a captive venue news article / press release _about_ a paper at DOI: 10.1177/0146167217697695. I've only skimmed so far, but seems interesting and meaningful. What fraction of papers can be directly applied to your life? When I read the paper more closely I'll be looking for some kind of apology for religion since it was funded by the Templeton Foundation.

> I've only skimmed so far, but seems interesting and meaningful.

Any meaning the study might have would have to be validated by (a) a successful replication, and (b) construction of a falsifiable theory based on it, one that predicts behaviors and corollaries not yet seen. I won't hold my breath for that.

Much of published psychology consists of taking a common belief that "everyone knows," crafting a study that seems to support it, then publishing the result without bothering to conduct a replication or suggesting a reliable, falsifiable theoretical basis.

The thesis seems sound -- many people see humility as a positive trait. But that's why the study exists -- it's an example of confirmation bias in print.

An equally plausible study could be crafted to prove the opposite point, but that study wouldn't be published. Psychology journals publish articles their readers like, and aggressively reject articles their readers don't like.

Summary: one unfalsifiable study, not replicated, with no theoretical basis or reference to other theories; a study unable to establish whether the measured trait (intellectual humility) and the measured effect (more effective functioning) are in fact related as cause and effect, or the reverse, or are both related to some third unstudied property.

In a recent ambitious and well-funded replication project, only 39% of published psychology studies could be replicated at all, and of the successful minority, the average measured effect size was half that of the original study, in some cases falling below generally accepted standards for statistical significance. The take-away from the replication project is that, when reading a random psychology study, the reader must remember that the study's probability of having any relation to reality is less than 50%.

More on this topic: http://arachnoid.com/psychology_and_alchemy

The replication crisis is happening throughout science, including neuroscience, genetics, and oncology, to name a few:

http://www.nature.com/nrn/journal/v18/n2/abs/nrn.2016.167.ht... http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1360-0443.2009.... http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/future_tens...

In fact, some analyses suggest replication might be worse in the neurosciences than in psychology. The neurosciences are plagued by many of the same conceptual ambiguities in psychology, but with even smaller, expensive studies that are underpowered with more incentives to avoid sunk cost problems.

The most accurate summary is that replicability problems affect the biomedical sciences the most in general (empirically speaking, psychology tends to be classified as a biomedical science, in topic analysis studies and so forth).

The link you provide amounts to nothing more than ignorant intellectual bigotry and killing the messenger.

It's ironically sad, in fact, because psychologists and behavioral scientists are the ones exposing the replication crisis and doing the most to try to address the problem.

The type of rhetoric in the linked essay amounts to a whitewashing of replicability problems in other areas, by denying the problem exists and is only true of "lesser sciences." In that way scientists in other areas can avoid accountability and the threatening implications it has for other fields.

Levels of analysis problems happen in all sorts of intellectual endeavors. Arguing that psychology will give way to the neurosciences is akin to arguing that nothing in the computer sciences is a legitimate topic of study unless it involves bare metal issues.

It's clear upon clicking the link or viewing your HN profile, but in the interests of transparency, it might be useful to note that the link is to your own article and website.

