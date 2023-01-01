Ask HN: What's the best country to incorporate tech businesses these days?

When starting and running a business, there are many concerns: start-up capital requirements, the amount of paperwork involved for starting and running the company, for managing employees, taxes, currency, banking, international "recognition" of the company type (e.g. an LLC or limited company in the UK or US are probably more "well-known" than their equivalents in Germany or Japan). Finally, in particular for tech companies, things like surveillance laws and the ability for governments to mess with you / your customers can be a critical issue (in particular for e.g. security products). So far, the UK has been straightforward and easy to work with (little paperwork or other requirements), but now with Brexit, the weak pound and the investigatory powers act, it seems less and less like a good option. So, I'm wondering what HN has to say. What countries do you guys run your companies in / which countries are good options these days? What's "good" / "bad"?