Long term, I would love to see a Lua to WASM compiler/transpiler with additional Lua runtime functionality efficiently implemented in WASM as well. Since WASM already has its own stack-based VM, why not skipthe additional Lua VM bytecode execution layer?
I would love to work on this myself, but right now the time investment isn't practical for me.
Is there a way to debug it?
It should print the following string: "print(1 + 2)"
This is very cool.
Let me know if you need more info.
EDIT: Ah, it's firefox-only.
Is there some way I can help get it running on Chrome?
This usually happens if you haven't restarted Chrome for a while.
Uncaught TypeError: WebAssembly.instantiate is not a function
at doNativeWasm (main.js:1)
at Object.Module.asm (main.js:1)
at main.js:1
Chrome Version 57.0.2987.110 (64-bit)
