Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lua VM running in a WASM environment (github.com)
35 points by vvanders 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





This could be be very useful for me.

Long term, I would love to see a Lua to WASM compiler/transpiler with additional Lua runtime functionality efficiently implemented in WASM as well. Since WASM already has its own stack-based VM, why not skipthe additional Lua VM bytecode execution layer?

I would love to work on this myself, but right now the time investment isn't practical for me.

reply


I'm running into an integer overflow error. Try this as input: https://gist.github.com/anonymous/f00581ecf4dba42501c9c56991...

Is there a way to debug it?

It should print the following string: "print(1 + 2)"

This is very cool.

reply


Didn't work for me. Here's my Chrome OS X console output: http://i.imgur.com/RnA5mUb.png

Let me know if you need more info.

EDIT: Ah, it's firefox-only.

Is there some way I can help get it running on Chrome?

reply


Go to chrome://help/ and it should update to latest version (Version 57.0.2987.110 (64-bit)), after that it works like a charm.

This usually happens if you haven't restarted Chrome for a while.

reply


On Chrome you need to turn wasm on apparently. The emscripten GH (https://github.com/kripken/emscripten/wiki/WebAssembly) says you should also use Canary, but I see chrome://flags/#enable-webassembly in my Chrome flags, so I turned that on. Still doesn't work though; I'm getting this now:

    Uncaught TypeError: WebAssembly.instantiate is not a function
        at doNativeWasm (main.js:1)
        at Object.Module.asm (main.js:1)
        at main.js:1

reply


Worked without any configuration changes for me (Chromium 59 on Stretch).

reply


Worked without any configuration changes.

Chrome Version 57.0.2987.110 (64-bit)

reply


Works on Chrome 58 out of the box. Very cool!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: