Proposal: Turn Waterfox 56 (a Fork of Firefox) into an Extended Support Release
reddit.com
1 point
by
greenyoda
16 minutes ago
greenyoda
12 minutes ago
Note: This would provide a way to keep the old-style Firefox extensions working after Mozilla de-supports them in Firefox 57.
