Proposal: Turn Waterfox 56 (a Fork of Firefox) into an Extended Support Release (reddit.com)
1 point by greenyoda 16 minutes ago





Note: This would provide a way to keep the old-style Firefox extensions working after Mozilla de-supports them in Firefox 57.

