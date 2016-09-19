reply
Edit: the header from the script is good, toss it into the README for great success.
> A tool to enumerate CIDRs by querying RIRs & BGP ASN prefix lookups
> Currently queries: ARIN, RIPE NCC, APNIC, AfriNIC, LACNIC
>
> Queries are made for the Org name, network handles, org handles, customer handles,
> BGP prefixes, PoCs with target email domain, and 'notify' email address - used by
> some RIRs.
> Note that severl RIRs currently limit query results to 256 or less, so large
> target orgs may not return all results.
> LACNIC only allows query of ASN or IP address bloks & cannot search for Org names
> directly. The entire DB as been downloaded to a separate file for queries to this RIR.
> The file will be periodically updated to maintain accurate information.
> Output saved to two csv files - one for org & one for PoCs
> A txt file is also output with a full list of enumerated CIDRs
> Author: Jason Ashton (@ninewires)
> Created: 09/19/2016
> ARIN, RIPE NCC, APNIC, AfriNIC, LACNIC
These are the global agencies that manage the IP address allocations
I'm generally pretty not okay with scripts that curl | tar things (or apt-get install things, which this does if it's run on a linux) from the interwebs without my explicit consent.
