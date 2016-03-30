Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Terraform 0.9 (hashicorp.com)
This is great, and solves two ongoing problems we have with TF:

- The new 'State environment' feature should resolve the issues discussed here: https://charity.wtf/2016/03/30/terraform-vpc-and-why-you-wan...

- The new locking feature means we don't need to use https://github.com/gruntwork-io/terragrunt

Huge Terraform fan. The first time it magically creates VM's, disks, IPs, firewall rules it is like magic. Infrastructure definition should be code, it just makes sense.

If your looking to dive in, I wrote a short introduction blog post on getting started with Google Compute Engine.

https://blog.elasticbyte.net/getting-started-with-terraform-...

Someone just brought this up to me, but I don't see the use if you're already using Flynn to deploy Rails apps.

Anyone actually know where this product would fall in the development pipeline? It sounds amazing.

Terraform allows you to store your configuration changes in version control. Instead of manually clicking buttons in AWS or any kind of IAAS, you can set up Terraform configurations to set up IAM users or spin up EC2 instances. This provides infrastructure configuration that is clearly documented.

I haven't used Flynn, however I am using terraform. Main purpose is to completely automate AWS configuration so we can bring up entire site in CI. This makes it really easy to have staging and production deployed from CI.

In my internship this past summer, I used terraform to easily describe the infrastructure and deploy my application on AWS. I.e, what type of EC2 instance I wanted. I really enjoyed my time using it.

