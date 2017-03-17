Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
EPA gives Flint $100M to help repair pipes (detroitnews.com)
7 points by dionmanu 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





"The state of Michigan is contributing matching funds of $20 million for a total award of $120 million."

So, not really matching?

reply


"matching funds" can (and very often do) have matching ratios other than 1:1; it's the general term for a required proportional cobtribution.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: