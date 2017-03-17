Hacker News
EPA gives Flint $100M to help repair pipes
detroitnews.com
overcast
3 minutes ago
"The state of Michigan is contributing matching funds of $20 million for a total award of $120 million."
So, not really matching?
dragonwriter
0 minutes ago
"matching funds" can (and very often do) have matching ratios other than 1:1; it's the general term for a required proportional cobtribution.
