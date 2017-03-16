Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Too Many People Are Going to New Zealand, and That’s a Problem (bloomberg.com)
47 points by JumpCrisscross 1 hour ago





It still seems like one of those "good problems". Hotels and guides will be able to charge more. Government should definitely look at park fees based on usage and investing in infrastructure.

> Government should definitely look at park fees

Speaking as someone who grew up in New Zealand - and like most kiwis, spent a great deal of time tramping, camping, and otherwise enjoying the public parks - any tpye of entrance fee to those places would be a huge shift in culture.

Easy and free access (notwithstanding taxpayer funding) to publicly owned parks is something I regard as a birthright. User-pays might sound sensible and fair but I can guarantee you that a large part of NZ's population will choose not to visit the parks instead of paying a fee (even if it is very small). Many of them wouldn't be making that choice themselves (e.g. the children of poor families). For them to miss out on what is an essential part of growing up and living in NZ would be a very bad thing.

Besides, when this was last suggested a month or two ago t was touted as a solution to the Department of Conservation's funding shortfall for maintaining the most popular 'great walks'. That shortfall was said to be around $1.5m - less than the cost of many tourism campaigns.

The solution doesn't have to be user-pays.

Hawaii state parks are free -- for residents. Tourists usually have to pay. That seems like a good strategy.

Speaking as almost your antipode, from a country with similar culture that has a lot of tourism, I'd like it if the people on tourist visas in my country paid access fees to similar places and we'd understand that my taxes go in part to paying my equivalent fee.

It costs something to maintain access to these places. It's fair that the people who see them help support that.

Maybe tourist visa fees could cover some of this

Does New Zealand have a hotel tax? That might potentially be a way of specifically helping to fund tourism related problems.

I agree. The same could be said of gentrification.

Certainly a very nice "problem" for some people; a very real problem for others.

A big factor in auckland at the moment ( especially around the time of this story ) is we have a big housing shortage, it's the start of the university year with many students looking for places to live, and a lot of hotel/motels being used while people look

With the rollout of the Dreamliner and budget long-haul airlines, I would expect this trend to continue. Even if it is a bubble, would solving this problem not also improve infra for residents?

I guess there is a danger in building facilities that are only useful to tourists. Perhaps they should invest in hotel rooms that are either:

1) clustered near universities so that if tourism does collapse, they can be converted into dorms.

2) Easy to merge two rooms, add some fixtures, and create studio/1bed apartments.

Want less of something, raise prices.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veblen_good

Is travel a Veblen good for the average tourist to New Zealand?

Of course not. Some people seem to think pasting tangentially related wikipedia articles contributes to discussion, but it doesn't.

It's just like anywhere else. There are too many people and naturally they want to go to the nice places.

New Zealand has been nice for ages.

but the masses haven't been able to travel internationally for ages

makes me wonder how much was driven by cheap fuel driving down air fares.

But that hasn't been common knowledge until relatively recently.

The country is clearly a great mystery to most.

http://worldmapswithout.nz/

Clearly they just need to tax Peter Thiel's income.

Well he bought NZ citizenship so I'm sure the tax laws apply to him as any other citizen.

We do have AirBnB here don't we? I wonder how they're doing...

