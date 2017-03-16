reply
Speaking as someone who grew up in New Zealand - and like most kiwis, spent a great deal of time tramping, camping, and otherwise enjoying the public parks - any tpye of entrance fee to those places would be a huge shift in culture.
Easy and free access (notwithstanding taxpayer funding) to publicly owned parks is something I regard as a birthright. User-pays might sound sensible and fair but I can guarantee you that a large part of NZ's population will choose not to visit the parks instead of paying a fee (even if it is very small). Many of them wouldn't be making that choice themselves (e.g. the children of poor families). For them to miss out on what is an essential part of growing up and living in NZ would be a very bad thing.
Besides, when this was last suggested a month or two ago t was touted as a solution to the Department of Conservation's funding shortfall for maintaining the most popular 'great walks'. That shortfall was said to be around $1.5m - less than the cost of many tourism campaigns.
The solution doesn't have to be user-pays.
It costs something to maintain access to these places. It's fair that the people who see them help support that.
Certainly a very nice "problem" for some people; a very real problem for others.
I guess there is a danger in building facilities that are only useful to tourists. Perhaps they should invest in hotel rooms that are either:
1) clustered near universities so that if tourism does collapse, they can be converted into dorms.
2) Easy to merge two rooms, add some fixtures, and create studio/1bed apartments.
