Jobs for Americans in Europe?

I need to move to Europe for love, for adventure, for a change of pace. I currently work for Cisco in Silicon Valley, and my experience is focused on QA of technology for big keynotes that Cisco does.

I'm currently working on developing my own iOS & ATV app as well as starting on python for the back end.

Does anyone know a company that would want to help bring an American with this sort of business first, tech savvy experience to Porto or Lisbon or Copenhagen?

Where would you suggest me to look?

Thank you! Will

P.S. If you want to see one of the keynotes I worked on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEE8iM0uqbk