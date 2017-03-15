Uh, if you've inherited employees that think their job as marketers is to pump out Press Releases, you certainly haven't inherited good ones.
Most people in marketing do not behave like this, any more than developers see their job as 'write lots of lines of code'.
Too many management articles (and Blank is often guilty of it) have the pattern of presenting the 'employee' as an unthinking zombie, and then present 'management' as the answer. 'See, without highly paid consultants like myself, this would all go to shit!'
Most employees would find this kind of micromanagement-in-the-name-of-onboarding intolerable because they are good employees who are capable of autonomous thought.
