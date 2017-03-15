Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Some Startups Win (steveblank.com)
25 points by rezist808 11 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





> It wasn’t that I had somehow inherited dumb employees. What I was hearing was a failure of management.

Uh, if you've inherited employees that think their job as marketers is to pump out Press Releases, you certainly haven't inherited good ones.

Most people in marketing do not behave like this, any more than developers see their job as 'write lots of lines of code'.

Too many management articles (and Blank is often guilty of it) have the pattern of presenting the 'employee' as an unthinking zombie, and then present 'management' as the answer. 'See, without highly paid consultants like myself, this would all go to shit!'

Most employees would find this kind of micromanagement-in-the-name-of-onboarding intolerable because they are good employees who are capable of autonomous thought.

reply


Great article. Lots of wisdom

reply


Another reason to consider growing slower and hiring considerately: it's too easy to think scaling fast and hiring a bunch of people is a panacea for success when it may ruin teamwork, morale and culture. There are situations to scale big and fast, but there is no one-sized-fits-all recipe.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: