|Ask HN: How did you get your current job?
1 point by keniteh 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hey there, I'm curious: how did you get your current job?
I'm a student currently studying in NYU and I'm working on a project to solve the problems in the technical hiring process. If you don't mind, could you kindly help me complete this google form: https://goo.gl/forms/UKVcRd9VkIvo7KS83? It'll only take a few minutes and will really help us in validating our idea :)
If you'd like, feel free to share your story in this thread!
Thank you so much :))
