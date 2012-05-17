reply
This went on until around 1984 or so, when it became much harder to hire this demographic. It wasn't as cool to work at fast food, and the area was becoming more affluent.
Fast forward five years, and 99% of the staff was now Hispanic, including several illegal immigrants. The restaurant had to do what it could to make money and stay in biz.
I don't know how high wages would have to be to attract the previous demographic to that type of work. The area is far more affluent than when I was growing up, and house prices start at over $700K and go higher easily.
I do think something is missing though when kids don't learn what it's like to hold a retail type job dealing with the public. You learn hard work, humility, and often an appreciation for higher education.
For an extreme example, pay me 200$ an hour and I'll quit my web dev job and do it myself.
Here's a real example: you can work as an electrician on a mine site here in Australia on a fly-in, fly-out ("FIFO") basis. Typical rosters are 11/3 (days on/off), 2/1 (weeks on/off), etc. You work through weekends when you are on, and often do ~12-13 hour days. Food is good, beds aren't bad, Internet connectivity is 'passable' and the weather is extremely hot.
Many of these jobs pay (substantially!) more than what an electrical designer or electrical engineer may make - e.g. the ones providing a design, drawings or specifications to the electrical contractors. Many designers & engineers hold their relevant tickets or certs—or could quickly obtain one—in order to be an electrician on these sites.
So why would anyone still want to be a designer or engineer? Quality of life, quality of work (mental engagement), transport/commute, safety, overall career progression, etc.
It therefore does not surprise me that people aren't scrambling to pick fruit for hours per day.
Because the other, tough job, doesn't pay enough. People prefer the easy job that pays enough.
I'm not sure what element of this story is supposed to be negative.
There's no amount you could pay me to be a farmer, just like there's no amount you could pay be to become a doctor, a salesman, a lawyer, etc. I'm in tech because I like what I do.
Medicine requires many years of your life in training, and going hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.
Also, it is extremely competitive and I'd probably fail out of it. High risk for no guaranteed payout.
Finance also doesn't actually pay that much. I had friends working at banks right out of college making <100K for 80 hour weeks. That's bad compared to Tech. Maybe Traders make more? But I have no idea how I'd even get a job as a trader and what it entails.
Being a lawyer at a not top tier institute also sucks in terms of pay.
Tech really is quite high paying and good for people at all levels. I know people who did bootcamps and are now making 100K with a couple months of training.
No other industry offers THAT.
Has he tried Craigslist? Or has his entire hiring strategy involved approaching random people on the street?
Most agricultural jobs pay a few more dollars an hour than the minimum wage, but they are much harder jobs than minimum wage jobs. It is one thing to wake up early morning to milk the cows if you own the farm, it is another thing to do it for other people's cows.
I don't know about Alaska and Hawaii, but illegal aliens are a big part of the agricultural workforce throughout the lower 48.
Agricultural jobs like these are strictly seasonal, require transportation to the job site, are physically exhausting, have very long days, and have no prospects for advancement.
Now compare that to refusing the offer and instead looking for a low-ranking job in construction, which requires transportation to the job site, is physically exhausting, and has very long days, but has work available year-round and has very real prospects for on-the-job training and career advancement.
Hopefully this opportunity will help those in need.
You know when there was a bug in the codebase so hard to fix and for so many years that developers started building on top of that and considered the bug to be 'not really a bug' but more of a design decision.
And then some new hire comes along and fixes it without a deep understanding of the dependencies and breaks existing functionality. And then the dev budget for 'fixing' everything goes sky high?
Guess what will happen to the price of produce?
Very little, because it's a highly competitive global market and much of what is in supermarkets is already imported. There's a few crops where CA is dominant and where prices would be affected significantly, but the main question would be "what happens to the jobs, and the companies, when labor costs make it impossible to sell their product at a profit".
Jobs aren't a fixed quantity for which wages will rise without limit given a labor supply constraint.
Law is the foundation a society is built on. If breaking the law becomes the norm, a society will slowly disintegrate. If laws create more problems then they solve, but are enforced, they are eventually changed. This should be the norm, not breaking them.
No. Californians don't want the jobs. Americans live in more than just CA, I know a lot of people in CA find this hard to believe but there is a whole world outside of Sillycon Valley.
Maybe they can get those senior citizens living high on the hog of Meals On Wheels to get out there and pick crops?
Yes, but if they wanted the jobs, they'd come to CA for them.
> I know a lot of people in CA find this hard to believe but there is a whole world outside of Sillycon Valley.
Most people in California—who are, after all, themsleves outside of Silicon Valley, which is a small piece of the state—are well aware of that.
