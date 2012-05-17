Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Wages rise on California farms. Americans still don’t want the job (latimes.com)
62 points by hrshtr 36 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 54 comments | favorite





I work at the LA Times and conducted the data analysis of wages included in this story. We published all the code behind it on GitHub. AMA. https://github.com/datadesk/california-crop-production-wages...

Great work guys at LA Times! That is very transparent.

Thanks. The Jupyter Notebook technology is great for us. It's nice that it helps us be transparent, and it's even better that it helps us keep our analysis readable, sharable and organized when it's in development.

When I was younger, I worked at a McDonalds in SoCal. Almost all the employees were white teenagers. The managers were white as well. We didn't make much, just a bit above minimum wage, but we were all mostly high-school students or college students working in the summer to pay tuition.

This went on until around 1984 or so, when it became much harder to hire this demographic. It wasn't as cool to work at fast food, and the area was becoming more affluent.

Fast forward five years, and 99% of the staff was now Hispanic, including several illegal immigrants. The restaurant had to do what it could to make money and stay in biz.

I don't know how high wages would have to be to attract the previous demographic to that type of work. The area is far more affluent than when I was growing up, and house prices start at over $700K and go higher easily.

I do think something is missing though when kids don't learn what it's like to hold a retail type job dealing with the public. You learn hard work, humility, and often an appreciation for higher education.

Minimum wage in that era had much stronger purchasing power. 1980 saw its decline.

https://oregonstate.edu/instruct/anth484/minwage.html

~1984 was around the time of the explosion of malls, so there were a lot more non-food jobs for teens after that.

What jobs did the teens from affluent families get instead of fast food service?

Not the OP, but likely many of them didn't get jobs at all because they didn't need to.

it's better to let teenagers invest in future job skills than past job skills. Sure grape picking would build character, resourcefulness, obedience to bosses and teamwork, but it's got no future. Same thing with fast food jobs.

My impression is that a similar issue occurred in the military a few years later.

Well then obviously wages haven't risen enough.

For an extreme example, pay me 200$ an hour and I'll quit my web dev job and do it myself.

Are you sure?

Here's a real example: you can work as an electrician on a mine site here in Australia on a fly-in, fly-out ("FIFO") basis. Typical rosters are 11/3 (days on/off), 2/1 (weeks on/off), etc. You work through weekends when you are on, and often do ~12-13 hour days. Food is good, beds aren't bad, Internet connectivity is 'passable' and the weather is extremely hot.

Many of these jobs pay (substantially!) more than what an electrical designer or electrical engineer may make - e.g. the ones providing a design, drawings or specifications to the electrical contractors. Many designers & engineers hold their relevant tickets or certs—or could quickly obtain one—in order to be an electrician on these sites.

So why would anyone still want to be a designer or engineer? Quality of life, quality of work (mental engagement), transport/commute, safety, overall career progression, etc.

It therefore does not surprise me that people aren't scrambling to pick fruit for hours per day.

> So why would anyone still want to be a designer or engineer?

Because the other, tough job, doesn't pay enough. People prefer the easy job that pays enough.

Ok, but that would mean that the price of produce would need to grow nearly just as much. And then nobody would buy it. So at some level of price of labor it's better for the producer to close the shop and take the losses instead of rising wages even more and risking more losses due to crashing demand.

reply


Although it's obviously not going to happen, even if it did you couldn't afford buying that same product as a direct result of the increase in cost.

Is that really relevant, though? If the cost of having cheap food is that we create an underclass that are willing to put up with low wages out of economic desperation, is that really an acceptable moral compromise?

The people picking chardonnay grapes often aren't the target consumers to begin with, but your core point is correct, wage inflation usually leads to price inflation, but it doesn't always follow that therefore the product becomes unaffordable.

Or more likely you just get automation. We don't use a lot of man hours per lb of corn. Which means even without massive subsidies it would still be dirt cheap.

Of course, it's the most basic rule of markets. Currently, they're paying unskilled data entry/retail clerk wages, eventually they'll reach semi-skilled, toil in the fields wages. They started at sit in a chair next to a door reading a book, and once every hour or two when somebody arrives, press a button to open the door wages.

I'm not sure what element of this story is supposed to be negative.

If money was the sole determiner of what kind of job you'd choose to work, you'd be in finance, enterprise sales, or medicine, not webdev.

There's no amount you could pay me to be a farmer, just like there's no amount you could pay be to become a doctor, a salesman, a lawyer, etc. I'm in tech because I like what I do.

That's not true at all.

Medicine requires many years of your life in training, and going hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

Also, it is extremely competitive and I'd probably fail out of it. High risk for no guaranteed payout.

Finance also doesn't actually pay that much. I had friends working at banks right out of college making <100K for 80 hour weeks. That's bad compared to Tech. Maybe Traders make more? But I have no idea how I'd even get a job as a trader and what it entails.

Being a lawyer at a not top tier institute also sucks in terms of pay.

Tech really is quite high paying and good for people at all levels. I know people who did bootcamps and are now making 100K with a couple months of training.

No other industry offers THAT.

Get stuck on an underpopulated island and gathering food would very much become your day to day job. What your referring to is the diminishing marginal value of money which is a real thing, but we also don't need a lot of farmers so it's not about your job it's about convincing enough people to swap jobs.

reply


Has he tried Craigslist? Or has his entire hiring strategy involved approaching random people on the street?

The story is not too different for dairy (and other) farms in Upstate New York.

Most agricultural jobs pay a few more dollars an hour than the minimum wage, but they are much harder jobs than minimum wage jobs. It is one thing to wake up early morning to milk the cows if you own the farm, it is another thing to do it for other people's cows.

I don't know about Alaska and Hawaii, but illegal aliens are a big part of the agricultural workforce throughout the lower 48.

If you raised wages and nobody wants the job, you haven't raised wages enough.

Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs in the US. There are reasons aside from money that people choose to pursue other careers.

I would think it being seasonal would put a big damper on people wanting to do it: if you can only work 6-8 months a year, what are you going to do the rest of the time?

reply


I know someone that has an agricultural business and does tax accounting in the off season.

reply


If you're paid enough in that 6-8 months, whatever you want. Plenty of dangerous, limited season jobs exist—but to attract workers they have to pay really well.

There has to be more to the story here because the unemployment rate in Stockton is 9.5%. So what's the disconnect between people not working, and employers who are apparently trying to pay more and aren't getting workers?

reply


> Or perhaps farms are just not a place where native-born Americans want to work. The job is seasonal, so laborers have to alternate between long stretches without any income and then months of 60-hour weeks. They work in extreme heat and cold, and spend all day bending over to reach vegetables or climbing up and down ladders to pluck fruit in trees.

Agricultural jobs like these are strictly seasonal, require transportation to the job site, are physically exhausting, have very long days, and have no prospects for advancement.

Now compare that to refusing the offer and instead looking for a low-ranking job in construction, which requires transportation to the job site, is physically exhausting, and has very long days, but has work available year-round and has very real prospects for on-the-job training and career advancement.

reply


I see a potential solution to Los Angeles's homeless population.

If I was homeless in LA, I still wouldn't work for 16 bucks an hour in the hot sun around dangerous chemicals with no benefits in the middle of nowhere.

reply


You mean, give them homes on farms? Sure, why not.

Why give them work with decent wages? Just give people what they need: free stuff!

Seriously, you were just joking, were you?

I doubt they were joking. The homeless need homes more than they need jobs.

It is hard to determine which is needed more, as a home has costs, loosing a job leads usually loosing a home. I believe both are equally important, and this is kind of a snake biting its own tail problem, as without a home it is very hard to get a job. (Although I can imagine someone living in a car temporarily if mild weather conditions, it would be impossible to survive a winter that way here in Central Europe)

Hopefully this opportunity will help those in need.

Free housing is one of the benefits mentioned in the article.

This may help people get out of the hopeless situation, although I'm not sure how long an agricultural season is in California, here it is limited to some 2/3 of the year, so this is a temporary solution at best.

Immigration laws seem likely to be enforced, illegal alien labor scabs self-deport in advance, and wages rise. Not hard to understand.

reply


> illegal alien labor scabs self-deport in advance, and wages rise

You know when there was a bug in the codebase so hard to fix and for so many years that developers started building on top of that and considered the bug to be 'not really a bug' but more of a design decision.

And then some new hire comes along and fixes it without a deep understanding of the dependencies and breaks existing functionality. And then the dev budget for 'fixing' everything goes sky high?

Guess what will happen to the price of produce?

reply


> Guess what will happen to the price of produce?

Very little, because it's a highly competitive global market and much of what is in supermarkets is already imported. There's a few crops where CA is dominant and where prices would be affected significantly, but the main question would be "what happens to the jobs, and the companies, when labor costs make it impossible to sell their product at a profit".

Jobs aren't a fixed quantity for which wages will rise without limit given a labor supply constraint.

reply


Then the market will fix this, either by automation (which will create other problems for these mostly unskilled people in need), or by importing some more goods from abroad, and farmers changing to crops more competitive in the changed circumstances.

Law is the foundation a society is built on. If breaking the law becomes the norm, a society will slowly disintegrate. If laws create more problems then they solve, but are enforced, they are eventually changed. This should be the norm, not breaking them.

Interesting use of the word "scabs"!

I think the intention was as a synonym for "strikebreaker". Not a particularly nice thing to say, but perhaps better than the meaning you might've first thought of.

Accurate

inaccurate and pretty stupid actually.

> Wages rise on California farms. Americans still don’t want the job

No. Californians don't want the jobs. Americans live in more than just CA, I know a lot of people in CA find this hard to believe but there is a whole world outside of Sillycon Valley.

I guess Georgians or Alabamans don't want the jobs either? That's weird!

https://www.forbes.com/sites/realspin/2012/05/17/the-law-of-...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/alabama-law-drives-out-...

Maybe they can get those senior citizens living high on the hog of Meals On Wheels to get out there and pick crops?

The article indicates a 15-year trend of rising wages, yet we don't see American farmhands flocking to CA, so it seems like a fair headline to me.

> No. Californians don't want the jobs. Americans live in more than just CA

Yes, but if they wanted the jobs, they'd come to CA for them.

> I know a lot of people in CA find this hard to believe but there is a whole world outside of Sillycon Valley.

Most people in California—who are, after all, themsleves outside of Silicon Valley, which is a small piece of the state—are well aware of that.

What's the equivalent of a $16 Napa salary in Nebraska? I really don't think it's worth moving for.

reply


reply


I think you bring up a good point. The people who need jobs and the people that need to fill jobs live in different places. American mobility is at an all time low for our technological era. How do we get the unemployed Midwesterners into Napa Valley?

