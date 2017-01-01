reply
They have a compelling message for the working class. It's a message of contempt and hate. The long marriage of the working class and Democrats has ended and it wasn't the working class that walked out the door. The Democrats are down to the comfortable professional class preening its "values" and a coalition of grievance groups. Everyone else is on the other side pulling back on the stick to stop the dive before we run out of altitude.
So increasing minimum wage, make it easier to unionize, universal health care, protecting/expanding social security, and a bunch of other policies that would help the working class don't count?
The thing is policy doesn't matter. People want 140 characters that make them feel good even if it's bad policy.
It's definitely fair to say a large share of Trump voters went with their emotions as you said, but I think a lot of folks didn't believe Hillary would enact a progressive policy. If you look back to when she established herself as a politician in the 90s-00s (I'm being generous here), most of those issues were not what she was championing.
To someone that doesn't vote with their lizard brain, it's clear that establishment Dems have the wealthy as their #1, just like the GOP. That's the problem.
Policy definitely won't matter if the messenger chooses not to make it part of the message.
"It goes against one of the core principles of being American, the ability to work your way up, without limits." is horseshit. Tell that to a child born in the inner-city with a single parent working 2 jobs and a garbage primary education.
