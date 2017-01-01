Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Everyone loves Bernie Sanders. Except, it seems, the Democratic party (theguardian.com)
43 points by doener 51 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





I am telling my Democratic friends that instead of whining about the popular vote or talking about resisting Trump in general the Democrats should develop a spine and actually stand for something. If they had had a compelling message for the working class they could easily have won this election.

reply


>> compelling message for the working class

They have a compelling message for the working class. It's a message of contempt and hate. The long marriage of the working class and Democrats has ended and it wasn't the working class that walked out the door. The Democrats are down to the comfortable professional class preening its "values" and a coalition of grievance groups. Everyone else is on the other side pulling back on the stick to stop the dive before we run out of altitude.

reply


Dems need to eject their tammany-hall-esque party leadership. It was blatantly obvious the dem on the street wanted Bernie but Wasserman-Schultz ignored her constituents.

reply


> If they had had a compelling message for the working class they could easily have won this election.

So increasing minimum wage, make it easier to unionize, universal health care, protecting/expanding social security, and a bunch of other policies that would help the working class don't count?

The thing is policy doesn't matter. People want 140 characters that make them feel good even if it's bad policy.

reply


I don't think people had faith that these issues were actually what the Dems wanted to go after if they'd have won. Many of these only became talking points for the establishment once it became apparent that Bernie was a threat to them.

It's definitely fair to say a large share of Trump voters went with their emotions as you said, but I think a lot of folks didn't believe Hillary would enact a progressive policy. If you look back to when she established herself as a politician in the 90s-00s (I'm being generous here), most of those issues were not what she was championing.

To someone that doesn't vote with their lizard brain, it's clear that establishment Dems have the wealthy as their #1, just like the GOP. That's the problem.

reply


Not as compelling when it's a candidate that has a history of being a war hawk and is in bed with Wallstreet vs. Sanders, perhaps.

reply


There are more people working for "Wallstreet" in New York (461k) than there are people employed in VT (360k). So yes, a senator from NY will be more in bed with "wallstreet" than someone from VT.


Was that the message their candidate put forward? The message many people heard from Hillary Clinton was: "I'm a woman and Donald Trump is bad."

Policy definitely won't matter if the messenger chooses not to make it part of the message.

reply


I don't think that Clinton communicated any of these clearly.

reply


Study: Hillary Clinton’s TV ads were almost entirely policy-free

http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/3/8/14848636/hil...


Coming from a country where Sanders' policies are frankly uncontroversial, I wonder if pundits are discounting the effect that Sanders vastly prolonging his campaign after he'd clearly lost has had on whether the DNC wants to give him the time of day. Truth is, guy doesn't seem like much of a team player. This he has in common with Trump, but Trump won. If Trump had lost in the primaries and then the RNC had lost the election, I seriously doubt the RNC would be turning to him right now.

reply


This is a real problem for Democratic Party leadership. Tthe people wanted a populist. So the people got a populist and he just happened to not be a Democrat.

reply


The Clintonite faction seems truly devoted to the prospect of continuing to lose elections forever. They are nowhere near where the majority of the country is and they have no good ideas.

reply


The headline is untrue: I do not like Bernie Sanders.

reply


What do you not like about him?

reply


I respect Bernie, and really admire his class and honestly. However I don't agreee with his economic and political ideology. A "hand-out" government would be near disasterious for America. It goes against one of the core principles of being American, the ability and optimism to work your way up without limits. To start a company that can be successful at home and abroad without needless regulation, red-tape, and buracracy which for example is a company and idea killer in Europe.

reply


I don't think you have a full understanding of Bernie's positions.

"It goes against one of the core principles of being American, the ability to work your way up, without limits." is horseshit. Tell that to a child born in the inner-city with a single parent working 2 jobs and a garbage primary education.

reply


But "ability and optimism" doesn't make it any easier to work your way up in America.

reply


Although I strongly disagree with a lot of his platform, I still love the guy. You can tell he really cares about the people, and that authenticity gives you the same "oh my god, he might actually get something done" feeling as Trump (where the meaning of "oh my god" varies depending on demographic). Clinton/Kaine are at the other end of the scale, and I think the RNC being more democratic than the DNC is what allowed Trump to eke out a win.

reply


The people wanted a change in leadership style and the Democratic party simply wasn't responsive to it. And here we are.

reply


Bernie Sanders is a washed up delusional idiot. He lost the primaries because most people have enough common sense to see through the big government redistribution program scam. Even Hillary Clinton would have been better than that guy.

reply


Is there a list of Democratic officials that oppose him and have big donations from lobbyists?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: