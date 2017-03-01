Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
No privacy rules needed: ISPs say Web browsing isn’t “sensitive” data (arstechnica.com)
22 points by af16090 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Swedish ISP Bahnhof used the argument that an ISP shouldn't be seen as anything else than a postal service delivering packages. So this sort of feels like they want to open your letters, scan them, and maybe throw in a few coupons on matched words. But worse.

reply


The FCC defined Web browsing history and app usage history as sensitive information, along with other categories such as geo-location data, financial and health information, and the content of communications. If the rules are overturned, ISPs would be able to sell this kind of customer information to advertisers.

Don't Facebook, et. al. do this already? Don't most people spend most of their time on Facebook anyway? ISPs just want a cut of the action.

reply


> Moreover, CTIA claims that Section 222's use of the phrase "customer proprietary network information" demonstrates that the regulation doesn't necessarily cover "personal" information. Section 222 provisions "apply only to commercially valuable—not personal—information," the group said.

Since the ISPs are planning to sell that personal information, it sure seems commercially valuable. It's a shame that, instead of ISPs simply not being dicks (er, "unlocking value"), we will have to waste time and money to encrypt everything and route it through TOR.

reply


Only read the title but I'm assuming the title is sensationalized, no one would say that, right?

reply


There's a link[1] to their filing in the article. The title of Section II.B.1 is

> Web browsing and app usage history are not “sensitive information.”

[1] https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/1031683478226/170316%20CTIA%20R...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: