Don't Facebook, et. al. do this already? Don't most people spend most of their time on Facebook anyway? ISPs just want a cut of the action.
Since the ISPs are planning to sell that personal information, it sure seems commercially valuable. It's a shame that, instead of ISPs simply not being dicks (er, "unlocking value"), we will have to waste time and money to encrypt everything and route it through TOR.
> Web browsing and app usage history are not “sensitive information.”
