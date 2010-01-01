Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
These scientists sent a rocket to Mars for less than it cost to make the Martian (backchannel.com)
105 points by leslielemon 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 30 comments | favorite





If you are interested in Indian women scientists and engineers, there is a nice compilation (a bit tiresome to read, but worth it, IMO) of biographical essays called 'Lilavati's Daughters' https://ia800402.us.archive.org/33/items/LilavatisDaughters-...

My perception of it, growing up plugged in to the Indian science and engineering community is this: Indian Government organizations (essentially, the major employers till the 1990s) were quite progressive when it came to women in the workplace than you'd think based on population statistics of women-at-work, etc. The reason for this imbalance is inequality: millions of women suffering terrible inequality in the lower socio-economic and lower-caste segments of the population offset gains on the higher end.

It it my somewhat anecdotal experience that, in spite of gender inequalities there are far more percentage of Indian women in tech than their western counterparts (particularly US).

I remember rubyconfindia 2010 - where 30-40% participants were women. Ola bini or one of the keynote speakers commented this is first rubyconf. where he has seen so many women and I could concur because I have been to many conferences here in US and there never were that many women.

Tech. meetups is another story though. Most meetups in India are organized on weekends and there are hardly any women.

Wow thanks for sharing this. Read Viji's story. Truly inspiring that she was determined to fight cancer, finish her PhD, do great work, find a spouse who would marry her fully aware that cancer would consume her eventually, and support her research. What a great story!

I hope this picture becomes a symbol of inspiration to all girls worldwide that they are equals when it comes to excelling at STEM. We all need to actively promote the right kind of imagery and narrative around us to build a world where women are empowered are to go after STEM careers, and never ever feel that they won't be able to do better than men.

So here is the punch line, can they make a movie of the incredible accomplishment of these women and have it's proceeds cover the cost of developing the mission? :-) That would be pretty profound serendipity.

One of the statements in the article that I really liked was this one, "I would star at the dark and wonder what was beyond it." That is the kind of curiosity you want to nurture in your children.

Well, 'The Martian' made the money spent on it and more. It is up for debate how much the rocket sent to Mars has given back on the investment. And by this I mean that it's an apples to oranges comparison.

It's not a problem with the investment itself but inability of economics to evaluate such investment decisions. A lot of externalities like positive PR for the scientific progress of the country, research outputs that can benefit in other areas, etc., can't be evaluated with just money. Not in the least in the timelines that investment firms (and movie industry) usually work at.

> research outputs that can benefit in other areas

This is the most important thing. A lot of military technology in India, especially missile tech, originated at ISRO. And was spearheaded by former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who worked at both ISRO and DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Integrated_Guided_Missile_Deve...

Do you mean comparing a Hollywood movie to a Mars rocket is an apples to apples comparison ? Movie budget is dependent on actors, CGI and marketing. I'm sure if they had hired Matt Damon to ride their rocket to Mars, it might have doubled the costs of their mission.

...why?

I think because they've been a member for less than a year.

Followed up by the most useless comment I have ever read on HN.

> made the money spent

Transfer of wealth is not the same as consumption of resources

You should read the Paul Graham essay on wealth, specifically the "Pie Fallacy" paragraph. Hopefully it'll be insightful. :)

http://paulgraham.com/wealth.html

yep, I understand that "wealth" isn't a zero-sum concept.

Perhaps I should've chosen my words more carefully, because I am emphasizing the 'consumption of "natural" resources', more than to "wealth".

(If we're going to keep using the word "wealth", a movie may produce intangible "wealth" in the form of happiness, among other things)

The phrase "cost to make" is a problem here. Most of the millions in movies are spent to claim a share of a fixed-size amount of our collective attention. You could "make" an identical video artifact for a small fraction of The Martian's budget. It just wouldn't get seen.

"And they happen to be women." I don't know about you but I count three men in that picture. Not even counting the rest of the people that undoubtedly worked on this project who were a mix of men and women.

It's marketing. Everything is marketing. It's obvious the target audience of this article are women. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

While comparing Frugal Engineering vs Art. Cost does not seem like the valid factor to compare. Also, Wages in India are paltry compared to the USA.

Not totally true. These scientists do make quite a lot of money. Also, their life is well set - they get cheap housing, cheap food, cheap consumer goods, free healthcare, etc., Even in terms of Indian standards, these scientists get ridiculous subsidies for everything so much so that they can simply put all their money in a bank without any living expenses. Not to mention other benefits like an official car with a driver, VIP status (if you are level E or above), etc., If all you measure is money, maybe they can't match up with any scientist working in the US. If you measure by living standards, they are much better off.

It's a rocket to Mars. That's always cool.

However, there is a big difference in sending a rocket to Mars with 2015 technology vs. 1960's technology in terms of cost, reliability, materials, etc.

Even taking into consideration cost of labour, it seems like US manufacturing and infrastructure costs are excessively bloated. Is there any way to reduce it while still maintaining an acceptable level of risk?

We are probably not taking enough risk, esp. for manned missions. If qualified astronauts are willing to take a 10% risk of death, why spend far more to engineer for a sub-1% risk? Over time risk declines with more missions and experience.

Because in case of the astronaut's death, public opinion of the organization diminishes. You could say that the astronaut's life is more valuable to the organization than the astronaut himself

That's what I was thinking too. Looking back at Apollo, it seems like they were far more willing to tolerate a higher % risk. What changed? The lack of competition with the USSR? A general shift in our culture?

> What changed? The lack of competition with the USSR?

That exactly.

Isn't that coupled to real estate costs, via salaries?

"These Scientists Sent a Rocket to Mars"

These and other scientists who worked on the mission to be more precise.

What a horrible title.

Into the Wild was a movie about a homeless traveler. It cost $15million to make.

No offense to the Martian mission but I probably got better enjoyment and insight out of the movie so far than the actual mission. Not that it is or should be the only metric, but is the metric that matters to me today.

