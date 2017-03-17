Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How is GitLab's team-member-1 doing? (gitlab.com)
41 points by holman 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





I generally like the openness, but, Gitlab marketing team, if you're listening: stop spamming social media content on your blog, it seems cheesy and lazy.

A few tweets or comments are more than enough to prove your point.

They did something similar with the storage post, which was full of Hackernews opinions.

So, this, or at least post my comment on your blog, too :D

What I think is particularly noteworthy is not that Gitlab recognized that anybody could have made that mistake, but rather how supportive Gitlab was about the whole thing.

When you make a big mistake, it is easy to place yourself in a mindset where you feel like a disaster even though everyone is accepting. I call it the "disappointing your parents" mindset, because it can feel a lot like people are just being supportive because they love you, and what you did was indeed inexcusable to a certain degree.

The feeling is made somewhat worse when you are an employee, because your livelihood and your future are dependent on how other people perceive you. To that point, I'm really impressed by the fact that Gitlab addressed the fact that this employee was still being promoted, and that the mistake hadn't affected that. In my mind that is as at least as important as all of the rah-rah stuff.

They really had no choice. If they were jerks about it, they would have made an already completely ridiculous scenario ten times worse. Spinning this as some lighthearted commentary spam every week since then, is their PR move.

The first part of the post were interesting and I guess funny, but creating and selling a T-Shirt with the accident and stuff? IMO this would have been a fun joke inside the company, but to outsiders, eh. I don't want to sound grumpy though :)

Unless I'm misreading it, the t-shirt is internal only, and only for the team that specifically handled the issue.

They could support their team members by not continuing to make a circus out of them

I agree with the mentality that this is a team effort, and when it fails, a team failure. And that when something goes wrong what's important is to understand it, and put in place a way for it to not happen again. Kudos to GitLab for their forward thinking way of working.

I really have to just start rolling my eyes at this point. I'm just waiting for the official meme, and the cycle will be complete. Get to work making your infrastructure resilient to a simple accidental deletion, and restoring some faith in your product.

>Get to work making your infrastructure resilient to a simple accidental deletion

I'm sure they've been working on that since the deletion

To be honest, I have now more faith in their product after the incident :D

His page says: "Database (removal) Specialist at GitLab"

Love it.

Probably could've designed a good backup and restore strategy with the time that was invested in this piece. A combo of full backups with append-only storage of changes going a certain amount of time into the past. Worked for me for long, long time despite my many screwups. Even when I lost all my stuff to triple, storage failure I still recovered a tiny bit stored on my cheap, write-once solution: DVD-R's. There was some bit rot but better than bit loss. I imagine their solution would be better done with a filesystem or backup software.

Note: It was neat that much of the community was supportive. I see the article as really a thank you to them.

