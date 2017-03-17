A few tweets or comments are more than enough to prove your point.
They did something similar with the storage post, which was full of Hackernews opinions.
So, this, or at least post my comment on your blog, too :D
When you make a big mistake, it is easy to place yourself in a mindset where you feel like a disaster even though everyone is accepting. I call it the "disappointing your parents" mindset, because it can feel a lot like people are just being supportive because they love you, and what you did was indeed inexcusable to a certain degree.
The feeling is made somewhat worse when you are an employee, because your livelihood and your future are dependent on how other people perceive you. To that point, I'm really impressed by the fact that Gitlab addressed the fact that this employee was still being promoted, and that the mistake hadn't affected that. In my mind that is as at least as important as all of the rah-rah stuff.
I'm sure they've been working on that since the deletion
Love it.
Note: It was neat that much of the community was supportive. I see the article as really a thank you to them.
