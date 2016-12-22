Stories like this call that snark to mind. "Look at this database databasing!"
I'm loathe to stick up for Palantir, because I think Peter Thiel is a monster, and I have no particular reason to believe that Palantir is an especially moral team in its operations and management. But I think most commentary about Palantir's role in surveillance is overblown. From what I can tell, it's a very expensive consultingware database with a name that has special valence with nerds.
Be mean to Palantir all you want, I guess. But don't let other tech companies off the hook. I've been trying to make this point for years with, I think, pretty limited success: if you're angry at Palantir for assisting mass deportation, you should be equally angry at Oracle and Cisco. I am --- in fact, a little more so.
Genuinely curious what you base this opinion on. If it's based solely upon his support of Donald Trump, this is a ridiculous statement. If there is something else that would make a reasonable, politically neutral person agree that he is a "monster," I am not aware of it, so I would be interested to hear what it is.
"Politically neutral" is a big qualifier to throw in there. You're basically asking why, ignoring his most controversial aspects, someone would find him controversial.
I'm a little unsure how anyone would even approach your question. Thiel is a deeply political person - member of the Libertarian party, for one - how does a "politically neutral" analysis of him rate that? Ignore his politics entirely? To do so is to remove the obvious reason that some consider him to be a "monster".
You're projecting. At least let him explain his reasoning. Creating your own fictional version which you can denounce prior that that explanation doesn't really help the conversation.
This isn't a technical story, it's a social and governmental one.
Isn't Palantir's assistance clearer and more direct? Aren't they building applications with a lot of knowledge of what they'll be used to do? As far as I know, Cisco doesn't sell products like "gigabit mass-deporation cloud router 2239." Any assistance they give is much more indirect.
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2016/04/ciscos-latest-attempt-...
Nobody bats an eyelash when doctors refuse to help with executions or torture, or pharma companies resist selling execution drug cocktails. But for some reason technologists are just fine selling the technical building blocks of a surveillance and mass deportation system. That's not right; it's a sign of the diminished professionalism of our field versus other professions, and it does need to change.
The biggest problem that Palantir solves is: we (CIA, FBI, whatever) have to pull together data from 500 software systems that don't share a common taxonomy, hold petabytes of data in totally different ways, live in agencies across the world, and have all sorts of nuanced permissions models (e.g. "Five Eyes" or "this data was shared to New Zealand by a country that doesn't share data directly with the US, but New Zealand does share data to the US. I'm a US agent looking at NZ data, do I see this?").
They basically clean and centralize information. It's super unsexy (probably my least favorite thing to do as an engineer.) But that is the problem that these organizations have.
You're giving it more credit than necessary. It's just expensive consultingware. It's only incidentally a database.
> "that allows ICE agents, including those in the agency’s primary deportation force, the Enforcement and Removal Office, to query information across several large government databases simultaneously"
But Peter Thiel, the new boogeyman, is involved, so this is somehow supposed to be worrisome news.
It is a problem that DHS is using Palantir to violate that rule. It is also a problem if Palantir is knowingly selling technology for the purposes of violating those rules. But it's doubtless also true that many other tech companies with less interesting names are involved in the same project and profiting from it in the same way.
Laws only matter if they are enforced or if the loopholes used to exploit them are closed.
Or better yet, can you explain the difference between a loophole and a deliberate choice of language intending to make one thing legal and another very similar thing illegal?
The only difference is in the intent of the author or when the law was written. The fourth amendment seems quite clear but we give that up at the border for some apparent reason.
Well he is quite vocal about his political opinion, and he is rich. Maybe that is what he wants anyway.
[*] USASpending.gov
Also, how is "others are doing it worse, we shouldn't care" an acceptable argument?
Why, pray tell, is he a monster? It can't be his libertarian philosophy that supports individual self-determination. It can't be that's he's a proudly gay, christian role model. I hope its not Palantir, which technology is most often applied in analyzing complex financial crimes and criminal networks. Its tragically ironic that Thiel viewed more for fears about what Palantir might be used for, than for what he's actually accomplished, what he seems to stand for, and how Palantir's software is actually used. Its kafkaesque.
Why not? Complete self-determination is essentially "Fuck off" to everybody else at best and wholesale exploitation at worst.
Libretarians are as guilty as progressives. While the stereotype of zero regulation is untrue, most would argue only for regulations that benefit them, and believe that regulations that detriment them are the one that are unfair. (As a defense of myself and my position - I do the same, but I also acknowledge that, and consider the fact that most people are arguing in their own self interest an important part of how we achieve 'fair')
This is a sardonic and mean-spirited view, but it is a necessary devils advocate - Too much is done with 'hope', not strategy.
They've assisted NSA, and now they're using some skills to help agents look up info on undocumented immigrants.
Sure, we should be tackling the source of the problem, but enablers such as palantir should be taken to task too.
It should be considered how active a role Thiel took in getting this to happen as a Trump ally, which this in turn benefits his company.
It was a very sexy startup a while back. And success breeds friends.
(·) Edit: Unlawful entry (border hopping) is a crime, punishable by $250 in civil penalties, but no jail time. Essentially a jaywalking ticket. Unlawful presence is not a crime.
No, it's a crime punishable by imprisonment for up to 6 months and/or fine of up to $5,000 (as a class B misdemeanor) for a first offense and 2 years imprisonment and/or fine of up to $500,000 (as a felony) for a subsequent offense.
It is also a civil offense with civil penalties of $50-$250 the first time a civil penalty is imposed, and double that subsequently.
See 8 USC § 1325(a) for the crime, associated imprisonment, and reference to fines under title 18, and § 1325(b) for the civil offense; 18 USC § 3559 for classification of crimes based on maximum imprisonment, and § 3571 for fines based on classification of crimes.
Entering the country without permission is illegal, but let's not act like it's a crime so heinous that law enforcement should be exempt from due process and warrants and such when prosecuting people for it.
Keep in mind that ICE does sometimes inadvertently deport US citizens, and that there is no central database of who is or is not a US citizen, nor any single canonical way to prove citizenship.
> Imagine if the local police were able to use CIA records, including phone and location data, to prosecute you for, say stealing a car.
Imagine if the local police were able to use their plate reader software to identify and prosecute people who had stolen cars?
Police are allowed to use license plate readers because that's considered to be in public view. Since the CIA is separate from both ICE and the local police, let's just use CIA in the analogy too.
Do you have a source for this? It's not clear to me that this is the case -- and if it is we are totally screwed whether Palantir is involved or not.
Every country on the planet has borders that are enforced. Every country has immigration policies that just be followed. Every country that finds immigrants that are there undocumented (illegally) deports them and uses databases with public/private cooperation to do so.
There are ways to prove citizenship. Easily obtainable documents like a social security card, passport, birth certificate, etc... . There is no real issue with ICE deporting Americans. None whatsoever.
Obviously if they're undocumented immigrants then they're criminals. My point is that ICE can't consider them to be definitely criminals until that's actually proven in court. You can't just say, well, ICE is totally sure that José over there is undocumented, so it's OK if ICE treats him like a criminal even though they haven't gone to court.
I'm not saying we shouldn't guard the borders or enforce immigration law. I'm saying that it's still law enforcement and the ideas of innocent until proven guilty, and requiring warrants for searches, still applies. Or at least should apply.
Not every US citizen has a social security card, passport, or even a birth certificate. There are quite a few US citizens that get detained by ICE:
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/12/22/504031635/...
And yes, sometimes they do get deported:
https://news.vice.com/article/the-us-keeps-mistakenly-deport...
Casting it off as, "it's just a job someone has to do it", is a pretty weak defence.
> They've assisted NSA, and now they're using some skills to help agents look up info on undocumented immigrants.
I'm supposed to be outraged that a company is supplying software to help a government employee do their job in an efficient manner?
I was initially annoyed at how inefficient that software was, how its slow speed and clunky interface inevitably made it hard to focus on the work of identifying suspects. I could think of a lot of ways to make it easier to filter and interactively rank/pin photos for easier on-the-fly comparison. But then on further reflection, I realized it's probably a good thing that that software is so clunky. Making the software slicker (i.e. as portrayed in CSI shows) could mislead or pressure users (both police and victims) into thinking that their human ability to identify people from mugshots is more accurate than it actually is.
IBM supplied computation systems to Nazi Germany, where they were used to carry out the murder of millions of people.
Had it done so knowingly, its management should have been taken out back and shot, right alongside the other perpetrators.
Comparisons to the current administration are likely overblown, but are not entirely without merit. Comparisons could also be made to past administrations. The important thing is to consider how well the comparison matches, how problematic the features being compared are in each item, and how that works within context.
If those that cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it, so too are those that refuse to consider the past.
I have, however, implied that "Helping the government do its job" has no bearing on the morality of your actions. What the job is does.
Either that or you're being deliberately obtuse and are trolling.
Fuck Palantir.
Fuck Peter Thiel.
Fuck everybody else that supports the above.
edit: I know comments like this aren't popular. But I've had it with this individual openly supporting violation of privacy and supporting a KGB asset that fuels racism and grabs women by the vagina. I guess Peter Thiel also supports grabbing men by the glans. Downvote away YC. Palantir is something we should all strive to not becoming or working towards.
Software should help humanity not become a tool for powerful individuals to abuse.
Also, your use of words is childish, and does not promote a fruitful dialog about the problems.
To sum up: grow up.
Do you not read your own comments? Disappointing that you would display your condescending attitude towards people who don't view the world the same as you.
Sure you can. Click the anchor link to the individual comment.
