Palantir enables immigration agents to look up information from the CIA (theintercept.com)
86 points by anigbrowl 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 68 comments | favorite





My friend Chris Rohlf has a snarky dismissal of a lot of "hardware hacking" and "IOT" security conference talks: "look at this debugger debugging!" The subtext is, once you find the debug stubs or the JTAG interface or whatever, the rest of the talk is pretty academic. Also: you have to be in a position to exercise the debugger interface to conduct the "hack".

Stories like this call that snark to mind. "Look at this database databasing!"

I'm loathe to stick up for Palantir, because I think Peter Thiel is a monster, and I have no particular reason to believe that Palantir is an especially moral team in its operations and management. But I think most commentary about Palantir's role in surveillance is overblown. From what I can tell, it's a very expensive consultingware database with a name that has special valence with nerds.

Be mean to Palantir all you want, I guess. But don't let other tech companies off the hook. I've been trying to make this point for years with, I think, pretty limited success: if you're angry at Palantir for assisting mass deportation, you should be equally angry at Oracle and Cisco. I am --- in fact, a little more so.

> I think Peter Thiel is a monster

Genuinely curious what you base this opinion on. If it's based solely upon his support of Donald Trump, this is a ridiculous statement. If there is something else that would make a reasonable, politically neutral person agree that he is a "monster," I am not aware of it, so I would be interested to hear what it is.

> If there is something else that would make a reasonable, politically neutral person agree that he is a "monster,"

"Politically neutral" is a big qualifier to throw in there. You're basically asking why, ignoring his most controversial aspects, someone would find him controversial.

I'm a little unsure how anyone would even approach your question. Thiel is a deeply political person - member of the Libertarian party, for one - how does a "politically neutral" analysis of him rate that? Ignore his politics entirely? To do so is to remove the obvious reason that some consider him to be a "monster".

> If it's based solely upon his support of Donald Trump, this is a ridiculous statement.

You're projecting. At least let him explain his reasoning. Creating your own fictional version which you can denounce prior that that explanation doesn't really help the conversation.

No, I am not projecting. The most common Thiel criticism I am aware of (especially in tech circles) is that he supported Donald Trump (along with nearly half of all voters). It is ridiculous to call half of all US voters "monsters". So if there is something else that makes him a person worthy of such a dramatic label, I am sure everyone would love to know what it is. If it's just more politically-motivated Valley-bubble drivel, then there is nothing to see here. That's why I am genuinely curious how he arrived at such an extreme opinion.

> My friend Chris Rohlf has a snarky dismissal of a lot of "hardware hacking" and "IOT" security conference talks: "look at this debugger debugging!

> Stories like this call that snark to mind. "Look at this database databasing!"

This isn't a technical story, it's a social and governmental one.

> if you're angry at Palantir for assisting mass deportation, you should be equally angry at Oracle and Cisco. I am --- in fact, a little more so.

Isn't Palantir's assistance clearer and more direct? Aren't they building applications with a lot of knowledge of what they'll be used to do? As far as I know, Cisco doesn't sell products like "gigabit mass-deporation cloud router 2239." Any assistance they give is much more indirect.

> As far as I know, Cisco doesn't sell products like "gigabit mass-deporation cloud router 2239."

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2016/04/ciscos-latest-attempt-...

Assuming ICE is operating legally, what's the difference? Cisco assumes ICE is using their routers for legal purposes. Same with Oracle or SAP or IBM. At the point at which we're witch-hunting tech companies for their involvement it's already way too late.

The first part of this comment is in fact what I'm saying. The second part, where you call this "witch hunting", I don't agree with. I think our profession is way, way too detached from the consequences of the applications of our work.

Nobody bats an eyelash when doctors refuse to help with executions or torture, or pharma companies resist selling execution drug cocktails. But for some reason technologists are just fine selling the technical building blocks of a surveillance and mass deportation system. That's not right; it's a sign of the diminished professionalism of our field versus other professions, and it does need to change.

To expand on your point on Palantir just being a database, it's a good lesson to startup founders: solve the problem your user had.

The biggest problem that Palantir solves is: we (CIA, FBI, whatever) have to pull together data from 500 software systems that don't share a common taxonomy, hold petabytes of data in totally different ways, live in agencies across the world, and have all sorts of nuanced permissions models (e.g. "Five Eyes" or "this data was shared to New Zealand by a country that doesn't share data directly with the US, but New Zealand does share data to the US. I'm a US agent looking at NZ data, do I see this?").

They basically clean and centralize information. It's super unsexy (probably my least favorite thing to do as an engineer.) But that is the problem that these organizations have.

> expensive consultingware database

You're giving it more credit than necessary. It's just expensive consultingware. It's only incidentally a database.

What mass deportation?

Some people let their feelings get in the way of rational discussion. "Mass deportation" is probably their way of legitimizing the criticism of deporting illegal aliens. re: people who came illegally or stayed here illegally past their visas.

The end result of this new system: government agents will be able to more readily query other government agencies about foreign citizens. This seems... reasonable?

> "that allows ICE agents, including those in the agency’s primary deportation force, the Enforcement and Removal Office, to query information across several large government databases simultaneously"

But Peter Thiel, the new boogeyman, is involved, so this is somehow supposed to be worrisome news.

No, the special problem here is that the CIA is enjoined by law against conducting surveillance against US citizens. You can't simply build a system that allows ICE to query CIA data; the two are supposed to be siloed.

It is a problem that DHS is using Palantir to violate that rule. It is also a problem if Palantir is knowingly selling technology for the purposes of violating those rules. But it's doubtless also true that many other tech companies with less interesting names are involved in the same project and profiting from it in the same way.

You seem to have replaced the phrase "foreign citizens" with "US citizens." They're obviously very different but especially in this context.

You need to read the article I guess, because the CIA isn't conducting surveillance against US citizens and providing that data to ICE. The CIA has data on foreign citizens and is providing that info to a system that ICE will have access to.

> the special problem here is that the CIA is enjoined by law against conducting surveillance against US citizens.

Laws only matter if they are enforced or if the loopholes used to exploit them are closed.

To what loophole are you referring?

Or better yet, can you explain the difference between a loophole and a deliberate choice of language intending to make one thing legal and another very similar thing illegal?

I meant in a general sense but practices like having other five eyes partners surveil US citizens to avoid a US agency doing anything illegal come to mind.

The only difference is in the intent of the author or when the law was written. The fourth amendment seems quite clear but we give that up at the border for some apparent reason.

> But Peter Thiel, the new boogeyman

Well he is quite vocal about his political opinion, and he is rich. Maybe that is what he wants anyway.

ICE spent $10M on Palantir in 2016. There are 26 firms that collected more money: are we protesting them as well?

[*] USASpending.gov

Can you provide the names of those companies? I want to know if they're attracting top tech talent to solve hard programming problems. At least that is what Palantir says it does to attract new recruits.

Also, how is "others are doing it worse, we shouldn't care" an acceptable argument?

But only one of those was founded by Peter Thiel!

Actually surprised that this doesn't exist already! Don't think there is anything wrong with making it easier/faster to find the information that other government systems may already have

Of course it existed already. But there were forces at work who didn't want to enforce immigration laws - cheap labour benefits quite a few industries.

Would you be OK with it if your local police force could access every bit of data the Feds have on you?

> I think Peter Thiel is a monster

Why, pray tell, is he a monster? It can't be his libertarian philosophy that supports individual self-determination. It can't be that's he's a proudly gay, christian role model. I hope its not Palantir, which technology is most often applied in analyzing complex financial crimes and criminal networks. Its tragically ironic that Thiel viewed more for fears about what Palantir might be used for, than for what he's actually accomplished, what he seems to stand for, and how Palantir's software is actually used. Its kafkaesque.

I think it's interesting that people link Palantir to Peter Thiel's "evilness" so easily because he's a libertarian. When it seems Thiel has very little involvement with Palantir outside of its intial founding (and owning a chunk of it) - and the founder of Palantir is an avowed socialist. The structure of the company explicitly revolves around "doing social good". As they say, the road to hell...

> It can't be his libertarian philosophy that supports individual self-determination.

Why not? Complete self-determination is essentially "Fuck off" to everybody else at best and wholesale exploitation at worst.

No it isn't. This is complete hyperbole.

This is how modern society works (not that I think it was ever not the case). Many people have 'strong arguments' that 'fair' is defined by things that benefit themselves. Another large portion pays lip service to this by supporting "progressive" causes, while acting in precisely the ways they rail against.

Libretarians are as guilty as progressives. While the stereotype of zero regulation is untrue, most would argue only for regulations that benefit them, and believe that regulations that detriment them are the one that are unfair. (As a defense of myself and my position - I do the same, but I also acknowledge that, and consider the fact that most people are arguing in their own self interest an important part of how we achieve 'fair')

This is a sardonic and mean-spirited view, but it is a necessary devils advocate - Too much is done with 'hope', not strategy.

Honestly a bit disturbing to see people coming out of the wood works to defend palantir.

They've assisted NSA, and now they're using some skills to help agents look up info on undocumented immigrants.

Sure, we should be tackling the source of the problem, but enablers such as palantir should be taken to task too.

It should be considered how active a role Thiel took in getting this to happen as a Trump ally, which this in turn benefits his company.

> Honestly a bit disturbing to see people coming out of the wood works to defend palantir.

It was a very sexy startup a while back. And success breeds friends.

I'm not fan of the current immigration system, but it seems like "looking up info on undocumented immigrants" is no better or worse than any other criminal database use. Being here illegally is, well, ya know, illegal. We can discuss whether or not that should be illegal or not, but it currently is. Let's not act like it isn't.

Except undocumented immigration(·) is actually not a crime. You don't go to jail when you're caught by ICE. There's no criminal trial. You're sent out of the country. So, it's not really logical to apply the analogy of criminal database use.

(·) Edit: Unlawful entry (border hopping) is a crime, punishable by $250 in civil penalties, but no jail time. Essentially a jaywalking ticket. Unlawful presence is not a crime.

reply


> (·) Edit: Unlawful entry (border hopping) is a crime, punishable by $250 in civil penalties.

No, it's a crime punishable by imprisonment for up to 6 months and/or fine of up to $5,000 (as a class B misdemeanor) for a first offense and 2 years imprisonment and/or fine of up to $500,000 (as a felony) for a subsequent offense.

It is also a civil offense with civil penalties of $50-$250 the first time a civil penalty is imposed, and double that subsequently.

See 8 USC § 1325(a) for the crime, associated imprisonment, and reference to fines under title 18, and § 1325(b) for the civil offense; 18 USC § 3559 for classification of crimes based on maximum imprisonment, and § 3571 for fines based on classification of crimes.

Well in order to be present they had to enter unlawfully. So pretty clear that it's illegal.

reply


Entering the country without permission is illegal, but let's not act like it's a crime so heinous that law enforcement should be exempt from due process and warrants and such when prosecuting people for it.

Keep in mind that ICE does sometimes inadvertently deport US citizens, and that there is no central database of who is or is not a US citizen, nor any single canonical way to prove citizenship.

reply


Is your argument that ICE has data they're not supposed to have? Part of ICE's job is to enforce immigration rules. Let's work on your analogy here:

> Imagine if the local police were able to use CIA records, including phone and location data, to prosecute you for, say stealing a car.

Imagine if the local police were able to use their plate reader software to identify and prosecute people who had stolen cars?

Right, ICE's job is to enforce immigration rules, so they're getting phone and location records from the CIA without a warrant, and that's OK because...?

Police are allowed to use license plate readers because that's considered to be in public view. Since the CIA is separate from both ICE and the local police, let's just use CIA in the analogy too.

> ICE's job is to enforce immigration rules, so they're getting phone and location records from the CIA without a warrant

Do you have a source for this? It's not clear to me that this is the case -- and if it is we are totally screwed whether Palantir is involved or not.


Well I mean, it seems pretty much case closed that they are criminals if they are undocumented immigrants. I'm not advocating that law enforcement should be exempt from due process, but if you're not a citizen I'm not sure what rights you're entitled to here? It's a bit messy, but it's very close to the bottom of the list of police actions I'm worried about. I'm way more concerned about things like the disproportionate amount of African Americans locked up than the due process of people who are here illegally.

Every country on the planet has borders that are enforced. Every country has immigration policies that just be followed. Every country that finds immigrants that are there undocumented (illegally) deports them and uses databases with public/private cooperation to do so.

There are ways to prove citizenship. Easily obtainable documents like a social security card, passport, birth certificate, etc... . There is no real issue with ICE deporting Americans. None whatsoever.

Nothing in the Constitution says that due process only applies to citizens.

Obviously if they're undocumented immigrants then they're criminals. My point is that ICE can't consider them to be definitely criminals until that's actually proven in court. You can't just say, well, ICE is totally sure that José over there is undocumented, so it's OK if ICE treats him like a criminal even though they haven't gone to court.

I'm not saying we shouldn't guard the borders or enforce immigration law. I'm saying that it's still law enforcement and the ideas of innocent until proven guilty, and requiring warrants for searches, still applies. Or at least should apply.

Not every US citizen has a social security card, passport, or even a birth certificate. There are quite a few US citizens that get detained by ICE:

http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/12/22/504031635/...

And yes, sometimes they do get deported:

https://news.vice.com/article/the-us-keeps-mistakenly-deport...


There are issues with CBP personnel harassing Americans. I have a constitutional right to freely travel around the country without fear of search or seizure if I'm not suspected of a crime. CBP personnel camp out in airplane jetways ambushing law-abiding American citizens who have no choice but to submit to an illegal and improper search of their personal papers to prove their citizenship. Any freedom loving citizen of the United States should resist this bullshit.

The Republican controlled house, Senate, executive branch, and majority of state governments highlights how important it is that people and companies resist, and that we support groups that do.

Casting it off as, "it's just a job someone has to do it", is a pretty weak defence.

> Honestly a bit disturbing to see people coming out of the wood works to defend palantir.

> They've assisted NSA, and now they're using some skills to help agents look up info on undocumented immigrants.

I'm supposed to be outraged that a company is supplying software to help a government employee do their job in an efficient manner?

Well, yes. Not everything the government does is supposed to be about efficiency. The legal system is very deliberately inefficient. We make police and prosecutors jump through all sorts of hoops when investigating and prosecuting crime, because the goal isn't to make their jobs as easy as possible, the goal is to ensure that innocent people don't get convicted.

Reminds me of when I was robbed in NY and had to go to a police station to talk to a detective. After I described the physical features of the suspect, he had me use an antiquated program that brought up hundreds of suspects' mugshots who were known criminals in the area that matched my description. The computer and software was comically slow, and after paging through about a dozen slowly loading pages of (poorly lighted) mugshots, I gave up.

I was initially annoyed at how inefficient that software was, how its slow speed and clunky interface inevitably made it hard to focus on the work of identifying suspects. I could think of a lot of ways to make it easier to filter and interactively rank/pin photos for easier on-the-fly comparison. But then on further reflection, I realized it's probably a good thing that that software is so clunky. Making the software slicker (i.e. as portrayed in CSI shows) could mislead or pressure users (both police and victims) into thinking that their human ability to identify people from mugshots is more accurate than it actually is.

If you believe the job is immoral, yes.

IBM supplied computation systems to Nazi Germany, where they were used to carry out the murder of millions of people.

Had it done so knowingly, its management should have been taken out back and shot, right alongside the other perpetrators.

As with every Nazi comparison with the current administration, this is neither helpful nor honest.

reply


Blanket dismissal of a comparison because it uses include Nazis is not useful. The point of learning from history is to actually be able to compare current events to the past. Putting Nazi Germany on a pedestal as uniquely evil is harmful, in that it prevents us from learning from those mistakes. Using it where unwarranted is also harmful, but we should not got to such lengths to avoid that as to reduce this historical period to uselessness.

Comparisons to the current administration are likely overblown, but are not entirely without merit. Comparisons could also be made to past administrations. The important thing is to consider how well the comparison matches, how problematic the features being compared are in each item, and how that works within context.

If those that cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it, so too are those that refuse to consider the past.

I have implied nothing of the sort.

I have, however, implied that "Helping the government do its job" has no bearing on the morality of your actions. What the job is does.

It's intellectually dishonest to draw a comparison of IBM helping the Nazi's commit a genocidal action to the US government deporting illegal aliens, and then say "well I didn't _imply_ anything"

Either that or you're being deliberately obtuse and are trolling.

Fuck IBM too for helping with the holocaust. Palantir and Peter Thiel wouldn't hesitate to do the same.

Deporting immigrants who decided to violate the law is in no way comparable to the systematic murder of millions of people. Get a grip.

Can we say that companies such as Palantir are just IBM-wannabes?

So what? IBM was a synonym for success for long times, and although I do not completely agree with their recent strategy, they still create value for their shareholders. Should anybody be ashamed for wanting to be successful?

Palantir is 5x more efficient than IBM if you look at revenue per head.

Just for the record:

Fuck Palantir.

Fuck Peter Thiel.

Fuck everybody else that supports the above.

edit: I know comments like this aren't popular. But I've had it with this individual openly supporting violation of privacy and supporting a KGB asset that fuels racism and grabs women by the vagina. I guess Peter Thiel also supports grabbing men by the glans. Downvote away YC. Palantir is something we should all strive to not becoming or working towards.

Software should help humanity not become a tool for powerful individuals to abuse.

Just for the record: Your virtue signaling is not in any way rebellious, or unpopular in the HN/SV bubble.

Also, your use of words is childish, and does not promote a fruitful dialog about the problems.

To sum up: grow up.

if my words are childish it's because the actions of the individuals I pointed out are childish.

I'm sorry to disappoint you, but finger pointing and blaming others for your inappropriate actions is also childish.

> but finger pointing and blaming others for your inappropriate actions is also childish.

Do you not read your own comments? Disappointing that you would display your condescending attitude towards people who don't view the world the same as you.

You are quite the centrist, aren't you? Unfotunately we cannot flag individual comments, but you certainly worked very hard to earn your downvote from me.

> Unfotunately we cannot flag individual comments

Sure you can. Click the anchor link to the individual comment.

Never knew that. Thanks!

Censoring opinions you don't agree with? That's a first for HN /s

