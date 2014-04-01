Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Michael Seibel, CEO of YC, is doing an AMA
52 points by mwseibel 50 minutes ago
YC applications for the Summer 2017 batch are due in a week, so I thought I'd do an AMA to answer questions about applying to YC, how the program works, or anything else. I'll start answering questions at 10am.





We applied for Y Combinator Winter 2017. We were not selected for the in-person interview. The company has faced lots of restructuring after that. Some founders left and new people came. Product changed but the vision is still the same. Do you think it will have the negative effect on our application ?

reply


I haven't worked on the idea/MVP I applied with last time, instead working on scaling my existing business. Last time I didn't get an interview.

Is there a point in applying again with the same idea? The only thing that would have changed is that my other business, listed as an accomplishment, is now 5 times as successful. (In the 350k range vs 70k.)

I was also thinking of applying with that business, but it's not really a YC kind of company. Would YC fund an e-commerce company with no particularly unique approach, just selling on 3P marketplaces, and ambitions of growing to maybe pharmapacks level (100 million in yearly revenue, around the biggest such company)?

reply


How do you feel about non-profit startups developing pure Open Source software and services in exchange for donations, in the interests of bettering the ecosystem itself? Could a nascent Mozilla be a YC nonprofit?

reply


Or perhaps they could pre-mine a coin they would be paid in: https://startupboy.com/2014/04/01/the-fifth-protocol/

reply


YC sends out emails to previous applicants who were in some percentile but weren't accepted to encourage them to apply again.

Are their chances any better? What could've happened since the last application that would make their current application worse?

reply


Hi Michael,

If a startup has taken a lot of dilution before applying for YC, is YC flexible enough to not dilute the founders but come up with a structure that makes them get 7% through a secondary sale or some other tactic which makes sense for that specific situation?

I have mostly come to the conclusion that the answer is no because YC likes to do stuff in a standard way and there is no room of flexibility w.r.t that aspect of the program terms. Just wanted to confirm that though.

reply


Seeing some of the recent startups that have come out of YC and learning about what they're working on; I can't imagine how they'd scale to a billion dollar business. Question: Is this a signal that YC is now investing in companies that don't have such lucrative paths? If so, how does YC justify such a decision to their partners.

reply


To be honest - it was impossible early on to see how Justin.tv (a guy wearing a camera on his head 24/7) or Airbnb (airbed rental) could turn into billion dollar companies. Often times we invest in great teams and just see what they can do. Remember hindsight is 20-20.

reply


I'd like to see this answered too.

reply


What do you think of teams that are working part-time (e.g. while in full time education/employment) on an idea with decent traction, but who are waiting for external validation (such as YC or other investment) before going full-time on it? Do you take it as a sign of low commitment?

reply


To get a better understanding of YC's approach consider the following: there are a limited number of slots, they get substantially more good applicants than there are slots. What this means is that the question shouldn't be "am I good enough for YC?" the question is "am I better than 95% of other companies applying this batch?".

Now if you're YC and you see 2 identical companies and one set of founders is full-time and the other set of founders are part-time, it's safe to say that the full time founders will be given preference because they are more committed, etc.

On the flip side if you had phenomenal founders/company (at an extreme think if Mark Zuckerberg started a new company and applied to YC) being part time is not a big deal.

Unfortunately for you you don't have visibility into your competition for this batch, but you can use previous batch companies as a rough guide.

reply


I would say figure out what milestone in your business would convince you to go all in and strive for it. Your goal shouldn't be external validation. I know of no investor who is smart enough to tell with 100% accuracy whether you are working on a great idea or not.

reply


Expanding, what do you think about team that are working part-time while working to develop MRR that would make them ramen profitable? How negative of a signal is that?

reply


I think that if you are bootstrapping cause you need to in order to pay the bills then that is totally fine. If you can work full-time on your startup and your are aren't - you should ask yourself why.

reply


What are examples of some good answers to the why question? And some bad answers?

reply


Hi Michael, how do you guys do your financial analyses / reporting? Any pain there?

Just asking cause you may be interested in my product, (or in accepting me in your summer session haha).

Seriously though, startup accelerators never talk about their internal tools, any insight?

reply


Hello Michael,

Thanks for the AMA

Question: Is there are more stringent criteria for accepting international founders and companies, focused on their local markets?

The reason I am asking this is because most of the companies from India in the latest batch, seem to have a lot of traction and/or significant amount of funding before being accepted into YC. Most looks like good candidates for Series A.

Vs other US based founders and startups in the current and previous batches

reply


There isn't a higher bar for international founders or companies working on a non-US market. The number one reason why companies don't apply to YC is cause they don't think they can get in. I think this applies double for international founders and is why we have increased our international outreach. My best guess is that you are seeing more post launch international companies in YC cause they are more confident in applying.

reply


Can you provide some info on how does YC support hardware startups? More specifically, what is a good stage to apply?

We are working on building a demo-quality HW prototype, with the ETA of ~6months. That means we will not be focused on growth, but on tech development. Should we wait until we have a working system and apply to YC when we are ready to scale and grow it (this is our current thought).

reply


At what point exactly does YC transfer funds? Upon acceptance or at the start of the program?

reply


I don't have a co-founder at this moment. But I am working on an MVP that make sense more in India than here in the USA. I am from India but live in Bay area. Can you suggest what is the best way to build this product into reality?

reply


Fellow Indian Founder here. PG said once (I think to AirBnB) go where your users are.

reply


Hi Michael, is it a good idea to apply to YC to find quality co-founders? or in other words what is the right way for a single founder to apply? thanks.

reply


Follow up: What would be the fastest, most efficient way for someone highly technically proficient to learn just enough business operations/basic 101 stuff to be functional?

reply


Speaking as a solo technical founder: I think at this early a stage the most important non-tech thing is to understand your users, and optimizing your funnel so as to get as many users as possible in the fastest, most optimal rate.

reply


Hello Michael.

How would you characterize the effectiveness of the scaling that YC has done over the last few years? Meaning, the increase in partners coupled with broadening of the scope of markets, not to mention YC Research.

Too much too soon, going well as planned, could still do more...

reply


What happened to pg, is he still involved in YC day to day operation or the application process?

reply


(edited for tone) PG and Jessica are currently on sabbatical in the UK - after running YC for 10+ years they are taking a little break spend more time with their kids

reply


Yes absolutely, I'm only curious because his essays inspire me to think differently about work and attracted me to this community. Thanks for your answer

reply


Same here - thanks for the question :)

reply


> after running YC for 10+ years they deserve a little break no?

With all due respect what is so special about running YC that means you deserve a sabbatical?

They are taking a sabbatical not because they deserve it but because they can afford to do so financially and have left their organization in what they feel are very capable hands.

It is actually atypical in most professions in the US (at least outside of teaching or academics) to be able to step away other than for a somewhat short vacation. And business? It moves to fast and the competition is most likely hard at work step away and someone else is there to take your place.

Hats off to them for creating an organization where they can do this but most people who are in either traditional businesses or professions (medicine, law as only two examples) can't do something like this.

reply


Surely he just means a break from YC. And running YC was a job that required always being "on-call" in the early days.

reply


you jelly?

reply


Hi Michael, thanks for the AMA. When you evaluate an early stage biotech startup, what would you say is the most important thing that you look for? - clinically validated products, or a solid long term business model?

With Trump picking Scott Gottlieb to be the next FDA commissioner, the FDA approval process is expected to get more lenient. Would you say that YC (or investors in general) would be open to take more risks with high tech startups that do not have a clinically validated product as of now?

One more question - Given that the FDA process takes a lot of time, quite a few biotech companies often get acquired or merged with bigger companies that can afford to do so, without ever having actually gotten their product out on the market. Would you say that you look at the company's potential return in that sense when you evaluate startups? I'm not entirely sure if this question makes sense, so let me know if you want me to clarify!

reply


i know you've funded a handful of single founders but what is the current outlook on them?

also, how developed must a startup be to apply. should the product already be developed?

reply


While we prefer that a team have co-founders we regularly fund single founders. Also, we fund a wide range of companies from those who are just starting to those who are post-launch and have raised seed funding (and everything in between).

reply


With the continued concentration of many tech positions to a handful of tech hubs in the country, are you doing anything to improve the economic conditions of the Midwest US? Or are you primarily investing in the coastal areas alone?

reply


Is applying to YC for the third time a bad indicator/sign?

reply


From what I've seen over the years (~9 yrs, to be specific), it is actually encouraged. however, they will look for progress over the course of your applications.

reply


What percentage of YC companies are founded by solo founders? And what observations do you have of such companies viz-a-viz companies with founding teams?

Would you advise someone against being a solo founder? If not, is it much harder for a solo founder to fundraise?

reply


What are some of the more well known YC companies of the previous 3 years? Some posterchilds like Dropbox and AirBnB were a few more years ago. (from traditional IT category, not FinTech, etc)

reply


Hi Michael,

Thanks for doing this!

My question is: How can we make a better environment for discovering cures/vaccines? Can we create a almost like a "YC" for research of biological sciences.

Although, I don't know much about this area, I feel there needs to be a better way to allow the most intelligent people have the resources they need to discover cures/vaccines etc, with no external barriers. Thank you.

reply


In what ways have your criteria for selecting great startups changed or evolved over the past 5 years? (either your criteria personally or YC's general criteria)

reply


What are the current in-between steps for YC? What normally happens after application submitted but before acceptance e.g. in person interviews, video interviews? What other steps are involved and what's the reason for them?

reply


Does YC have any evolving thesis as it comes to particular technologies, such as Blockchain or Quantum technologies? For example, are there attempts to achieve internal consensus on the use of Ethereum?

(Full disclosure: I applied with an Ethereum wallet one year ago and got an interview but was told that the path to market wasn't clear enough. The project was ultimately absorbed into a different incubator. )

reply


At YC we don't have strongly held opinions on exactly how technology will develop over the next 10 years. We simply want to fund the strongest teams and help them accomplish their goals.

reply


Hey Michael, thanks for this - should be a real eye opener!

Q: What are some of the top weighing attributes you're looking at for companies applying today, and how heavy (1-10 scale) would you say they count towards an acceptance decision. I'm envisioning a "credit score" for application.

reply


The top 5 things I look for in an application are (in no particular order): 1) Can the team clearly communicate what they are working on? 2) Does the team have the technical talent to build and grow the v1 of their product? 3) Is the team moving quickly or are they waiting for approval from YC? 4) Did the founders have a personal or professional relationship before deciding to start the company together? 5) Does the team understand something about their space that is controversial or non-obvious?

reply


> Does the team have the technical talent to build and grow the v1 of their product?

This means they can join YC without a v1? But I guess you should have validated your hypothesis in any other way, right?

reply


Out of all the companies that YC has funded, which one do you consider to be the best? How about the second best?

By best I mean one which has had the most positive impact on people's life, where positive impact is some function of just two variables - the number of people affected and the intensity of that affect.

Also of these two variables which one do you weigh more and why?

reply


How much do you value the idea v.s. the person(s)? I.e., do you evaluate more on the idea or the people behind the idea?

reply


Considering the current evolution of automation and the global forecast of high unemployment rates, that will be a problem for the whole economy (with Bill Gates suggesting a tax on robots), what are your thoughts about education? We currently educate kids based on a system that assumes the current jobs are going to be there in 15-20 years and for the rest of their lifes. Can startups and technology help in improving education considering the future world considering the current pace of automation in most fields?

reply


What do you think the most over-saturated space is right now? What are the biggest unaddressed opportunities that you have seen?

reply


How does the $120k get allocated to the startup? Can cofounders take a tiny piece as a monthly income?

reply


Founders spend the money in any way they choose. Its stated on the site.

reply


Is it allocated on day one? Full amount? Or gradually throughout the 3 month batch?

reply


Hey Michael, with getting rid of the Fellowship, and moving to the MOOC, does that mean YC will look at some of the early stage companies the Fellowship would have looked at thus expanding their scope, or is that the purpose of the MOOC?

reply


Hi Michael!

What advice do you have for technical solo founders who have also been doing user acquisition at a reasonable high conversion rate, applying to YC S2017? (besides go find a co-founder)

reply


Hi Michael, has YC considered funding founders not based in (or able to move to) California?

reply


Hi Michael,

What advice do you have for some who is happy with their current trajectory, but might want to start their own business in say 10 years?

Thanks!

reply


Hey Michael, Thanks for the AMA. How do you approach an application when you have no domain knowledge of the field in which the startup is working in?

reply


Do you think the startup ecosystem is too focused on the Bay Area? Is YCombinator funding startups that don't have a Bay Area presence?

reply


Over 35% of the current batch is international (moved from outside of the US to participate in YC). Almost all of my startup friends from when I did YC came from outside of the Bay Area. One of the great things about YC (and why I'm a partner here) is that we run an open application process with no pre-requisites. You don't have to know anyone, come from some particular background, go to some specific school, or be from the Bay Area.

reply


Where do you see the trend of companies being politically active and taking a side in the debates happening in society going in the next 5-10 years?

reply


are you guys considering decentralized web apps as well? e.g.) ipfs/ethereum based web apps

reply


If founders have a product already deployed but have many future plans for it, do you recommend they focus on explaining what the product is currently, or what the plans are for the future state of the product? (for the question "What are you going to make?")

reply


How important is the video?

reply


Very important. It's mentioned on their site

reply


How are companies in the program paired up with mentors? Do mentors specialize in specific business spaces? Do companies work with different mentors for different parts of the program, eg marketing/technical advice/fundraising?

reply


What do you look for when considering a solo-founder ?

reply


What do you think is the best way for a non-profit to get funding 1) to prove market fit, and 2) ongoing funding to sustain the organization?

reply


What do you think about conversational interfaces?

reply


For global SaaS companies applying from out of US, is sitting outside of the core market, Bay Area etc, a red flag?

reply


What things will we take for granted in 10 or 20 years that we don't have now?

reply


I'm hoping it's eink displays in everything.

reply


Hi michael

What are the top three things that you'd look for in a healthcare startup from India applying for YC summer batch 2017?

reply


Do you think that YC, startups, and VCs should seek viable models to support wildlife and animals?

reply


Should an application explain the founders' vision of how the startup is expected to scale or should it focus on the now?

reply


How important it is generating revenue before applying to YC ?

reply


Hey Michael, thanks for doing this. Can you comment on the responsibility of companies like Y Combinator (or more generally, Google, Apple, etc) to be involved in causes for social change? How does a company like yours draw the line on profitability vs activism, and how do you choose which causes to stand behind?

reply


The most recent answer I could find re YC funding multiple competing companies is Harj's from 2010. What's YC's stance now?

reply


What kind of furniture are you using? Standing desk, special ergonomic chair?

reply


For AI companies, they might have to do things manually in the beginning to collect data and train their algorithms. Many people criticize them as wannabe AI companies. What are your thoughts on such early stage companies applying to YC?

reply


currently thriving in the UK urban scene with our platform and we want to introduce products that help artists generate revenue. What advice would you have for niche in accomplishing this?

reply


How does YC look at companies solving sizable problems but not necessarily tech focussed ?

reply


For early stage companies who don't have real metrics on their user acquisition channel, what is expected as an answer to the "How do you get users.." question?

reply


Where do you see e-sports in 5-10 years and what role do platforms like Twitch play?

reply


Thank you for taking the time today. It's neat and rare to have a somewhat direct line to someone in your position.

What's the "big thing" 10 years from now? Ie Are smartphones still the rage and hottest "endpoint"? Did security wind up being the highest demand/pay IT career path? Etc

reply


What are key things international (UK) applicants should be aware of?

reply


If I have a great product that people love but without a clear business model. Do I stand a chance at YC?

reply


What's an upcoming changes to YC you're excited for?

reply


I'm really excited for the Startup School MOOC we are launching soon and excited about all the new software we are building to help the new YC batch and all the alumni. Most people don't realize how much of a software company YC is. We run our own internal mini-facebook, internal quora, and a host of other sofware to track companies and read applications.

reply


Are there any types of companies or areas of interest that you are focusing on in this batch? And if so, would you please elaborate on it.

reply


What skills / traits are you looking for in nontechnical founders?

reply


Propensity to/rate at which they are becoming technical?

reply




