Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Best online video courses for Data Structures and Algorithms (techiedelight.com)
31 points by ezcode 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Not recorded lectures, but the 'best' book I've found lately for a good intro is [1]"Basic Concepts in Data Structures" by Shmuel Tomi Klein. It uses pseudocode so can be done in any language. Look at the preview table of contents. There's a cheaper paperback and Amazon has used copies.

Another good book is CMU's parallel data structures and algorithms course http://www.cs.cmu.edu/~15210/schedule.html which uses this [2]free book

[1]http://www.cambridge.org/ca/academic/subjects/computer-scien...

[2]http://www.parallel-algorithms-book.com/

reply


CS 61B UC Berkeley. I don't know if it's the best but it's the only series on the topic I've ever watched all the way through: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMV45tHCYNI&list=PL4BBB74C7D...

reply


While I'm always suspicious of the word "Best" when applied to a list this does look quite interesting. Looks like a lot of the material overlaps but I'm guessing that's not a bad thing for complex material like this.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: