Another good book is CMU's parallel data structures and algorithms course http://www.cs.cmu.edu/~15210/schedule.html which uses this [2]free book
[1]http://www.cambridge.org/ca/academic/subjects/computer-scien...
[2]http://www.parallel-algorithms-book.com/
