De-Location Package: Keep Your Career and Live Beyond the Bay Area (zapier.com)
18 points by bryanh 19 minutes ago





Zapier CTO & co-founder here.

Much like Stripe's "hire a team" experiment - this is an experiment to pay people to "de-locate" from the Bay Area. Don't get us wrong, we absolutely love the Bay Area (I live here) but the cost of living is just outrageous for so many.

We're seeing a lot of candidates talking to Zapier (we're fully remote) about leaving the Bay Area to go "home" (some to start a family, some for other reasons) but want to stay in their tech career.

Happy to answer any questions, and I am sure there are a lot of Zapiens in the thread that could answer questions too.

