Google won’t be able to resist listening in on your conversations (signalvnoise.com)
35 points by braythwayt 1 hour ago | 10 comments





My Google Home gave me an ad for the beauty and the beast today

https://www.reddit.com/r/google/comments/5zq60f/my_google_ho...

Video: https://twitter.com/brysonmeunier/status/842358950536318976

That's why I avoid Google religiously: you are the product, even when you pay them money.

That Verge article has 2 different statements, the first sounds like this was for sure an AD though they try like hell to make it sound like it's not an ad...

“This isn't an ad; the beauty in the Assistant is that it invites our partners to be our guest and share their tales.”

But then the second sounds like no, it wasn't so much an ad as something an algorithm dug up.

"What’s circulating online was a part of our My Day feature, where after providing helpful information about your day, we sometimes call out timely content."

Giving them the benefit of the doubt here, those 2 statements seem to describe things that can be different. One "came from a partner" the other was just "timely content".

This is really missing the point, because if I objected to Google mining my private conversations to advertise to me I wouldn't use Gmail.

The problem with ads on Google Home this week is serious, but it isn't related to "Google spying on me" at all. It's to do with the fact that reading out ads in my home is super creepy, despite — in fact, because of — the fact that the ads aren't targeted to me.

> because if I objected to Google mining my private conversations to advertise to me I wouldn't use Gmail.

This incorrect and short-sighted. The private conversations that you have are with someone else, who might have not opted into Google mining their conversation.

In that sense your conversation partners' only option to "opt-out" of using gmail is to stop conversing with you, which I find to be a perverse choice.

> It's to do with the fact that reading out ads in my home is super creepy, despite — in fact, because of — the fact that the ads aren't targeted to me.

IMHO:

Reading out ads in my home: annoying

Reading out targeted ads in my home: annoying AND creepy

Non-targeted ads creap you out? When google shows me ads for diebtic test strips, hair dye and kitty litter i rest assured that Google isnt tracking me, that they know so little about my habits that they think those appropriate ads. (Then i get angry with my adblocking tech and set about making sure i never see any kitty litter ads ever again.)

Sufficiently targeted ads are indistinguishable from honest search results: that is, if Google gives me the perfect result then I don't care what money changes hands behind the scenes.

I'm sure they will find a way to introduce the ads, as well as a premium subscription option that removes them.

"Resist" might not be the operative term here. Advertising is the whole purpose for developing these devices and placing them in people's homes.

Edit: And though it's obvious I'll say it: at Google advertising means data gathering.

