https://www.reddit.com/r/google/comments/5zq60f/my_google_ho...
Video: https://twitter.com/brysonmeunier/status/842358950536318976
“This isn't an ad; the beauty in the Assistant is that it invites our partners to be our guest and share their tales.”
But then the second sounds like no, it wasn't so much an ad as something an algorithm dug up.
"What’s circulating online was a part of our My Day feature, where after providing helpful information about your day, we sometimes call out timely content."
Giving them the benefit of the doubt here, those 2 statements seem to describe things that can be different. One "came from a partner" the other was just "timely content".
The problem with ads on Google Home this week is serious, but it isn't related to "Google spying on me" at all. It's to do with the fact that reading out ads in my home is super creepy, despite — in fact, because of — the fact that the ads aren't targeted to me.
This incorrect and short-sighted. The private conversations that you have are with someone else, who might have not opted into Google mining their conversation.
In that sense your conversation partners' only option to "opt-out" of using gmail is to stop conversing with you, which I find to be a perverse choice.
IMHO:
Reading out ads in my home: annoying
Reading out targeted ads in my home: annoying AND creepy
Edit: And though it's obvious I'll say it: at Google advertising means data gathering.
