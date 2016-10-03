Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
If War Can Have Ethics, Wall Street Can, Too (nytimes.com)
25 points by teslacar 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Wallstreet has rules. They're just not enforced. People would be shocked if they knew, for instance, how many hedge funds simply operate on a model of "black edge" insider trading.

Hahaha, I doubt anyone would be shocked at all, to be honest.

"Ethics of War" sounds like an oxymoron.

From the article:

> Of course, the Just War Ethic suffers from a problem: The normative ideal in this case is the absence of war, yet the reality of war precludes that ideal. Therefore, any applied ethics of war are by definition morally flawed. The question for the ethicist then is this: Is it more ethical to make continued (and often ignored) normative pronouncements against the existence of war, or to engage with the temporal reality of war with ethics that seek to limit the cases in which war is undertaken, to moderate its effects, and to guide it toward the normative goal, with the understanding that this goal is not immediately or fully achievable? Obviously, advocates of the Just War Ethic, myself included, come to the latter conclusion.

And yet it is internationally recognized to exist. Here's a video that goes into how war has more formalized ethics than, say romance. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oThh3_Srxtc

Without ethics of war you'd have no war crimes, everything would be okay the moment a war starts - not really a good idea.

Sure, in a perfect world there wouldn't be any war, but that won't happen as long as there are humans.

As a defender one is a partaker in a war. As partaker in a war one can choose to either take or not take prisoners and one can choose to torture said prisoners or not. These choices represent different levels of ethicality.

It's also not always necessarily attacker vs defender. You can have wars between two sides that both want to go to war.

Also, there was a whole period of war (the so-called Cabinet Wars, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kabinettskriege) which was for the most part just princes with smaller armies in a very constrained manner fighting each other. So it's not always the same there.

In war, there is a benefit to treating your enemy with dignity. Treatment of prisoners, morale("we are the good guys"), etc. In Wall Street there isn't with white collar crime only getting a slap on the risk when they put millions of people on the street.

The system is broken when corruption and misdirection is not punished with the weight of their crimes.

This seems like a reasonable place to start a discussion, but hard to assess without real proposals. If I had to guess at what he is suggesting it seems to argue for all risk to be borne by the company, which really seems like an argument for less risk taking and more consolidation, not too surprising from a military man, but pretty anathema to technologists.

If Wall Street can have ethics, the US government can, too.

