The Rust Programming Language Pre-Sale (nostarch.com)
27 points by Dowwie 7 hours ago





Please update the link to https://www.nostarch.com/Rust -- the current link doesn't work for the shopping cart.

Is this a print of "the book" or is there some additional content here that we should be interested in?

Just "the book" (v2, that is, http://rust-lang.github.io/book/second-edition/index.html), but I assume formatted better for ebook readers and printing. Some folks like physical books.

To add on to what Manish said, it's important to us that the core docs remain free and accessible, which is one of the reasons why it was great to work with NoStarch; they're super happy to keep the book 100% open source. Win-win.

In addition, the plan is to donate the proceeds to OpenHatch.

The No Starch shopping cart is having issues for me. I'll come back later in the day and try again. I got to "Review your order", then "You have no items in your shopping cart."

Aha, changing the URL to https://www.nostarch.com/Rust (https) worked for me.

