The Rust Programming Language Pre-Sale
(
nostarch.com
)
27 points
by
Dowwie
7 hours ago
|
whatnotests
15 minutes ago
Please update the link to
https://www.nostarch.com/Rust
-- the current link doesn't work for the shopping cart.
danjoc
3 hours ago
Is this a print of "the book" or is there some additional content here that we should be interested in?
Manishearth
2 hours ago
Just "the book" (v2, that is,
http://rust-lang.github.io/book/second-edition/index.html
), but I assume formatted better for ebook readers and printing. Some folks like physical books.
steveklabnik
1 hour ago
To add on to what Manish said, it's important to us that the core docs remain free and accessible, which is one of the reasons why it was great to work with NoStarch; they're super happy to keep the book 100% open source. Win-win.
In addition, the plan is to donate the proceeds to OpenHatch.
idsout
7 hours ago
The No Starch shopping cart is having issues for me. I'll come back later in the day and try again. I got to "Review your order", then "You have no items in your shopping cart."
reply
idsout
7 hours ago
Aha, changing the URL to
https://www.nostarch.com/Rust
(https) worked for me.
