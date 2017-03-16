Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lack of Oxford Comma Could Cost Maine Company Millions (msn.com)
24 points by uyoakaoma 41 minutes ago





The law in question excluded "canning, processing, preserving, freezing, drying, marketing, storing, packing for shipment or distribution of" agricultural products from the requirement for 1.5x overtime pay.

In a sane world where everyone used the Oxford comma, that sentence would be clear and the last item in the sequence would be "packing (for shipment or distribution)" and the drivers would be entitled to their overtime pay. But the Maine Legislature's drafting manual recommends omitting the Oxford comma so the above sentence is ambiguous. And it's really ambiguous because either meaning could really be what the Legislature intended.

And it's really ambiguous because either meaning could really be what the Legislature intended.

Initially, I was going to say that they should evaluate the merits of the law based on the spirit of the law. But you are right, it really could go either way.

"I'd like to thank my parents, Ayn Rand and God."

Original Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/16/us/oxford-comma-lawsuit.h...

This should totally be a case study in grammar lessons. This comma could cost you millions kids, pay attention!

This comma could cost you millions kids. Pay attention! FTFY

