Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Broadband left out of infrastructure goals. How FCC wants to fix it (washingtonpost.com)
11 points by SmkyMt 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





The question is....does the FCC really want to fix it?

reply


ya down with FCC? yeah you know me... (dunno just popped into my head)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: