But the signal isn't just for Netflix; it is also for users, who might sometimes be in the mood for something silly and sometimes in the mood for something good. Also, people might rather get more suggestions of good movies even if they are more likely to watch bad ones. (Of course, people might also just overrate documentaries.)
Star-rating can be too much detail, anyway: if you're comparing two shows, and one has a higher fraction of five-star ratings, but the other has a higher fraction of ratings that are four or above, which is better? Star ratings can be too much detail and cause confusion.
If you want more detail from each person, you can ask specific questions with a yes/no answer, like, "Were parts of it boring?" or "Was it violent?" That's probably better than star ratings.
The iOS App Store is a good example of this. An unbelievable number of people, for some reason, thing 1 star = great and 5 star = bad.
The other thing that annoys me with ratings in general, specifically places like amazon, is when people pan a perfectly good item because of some third party factor.
"Item was great, but it came in a beat up box from the post office, I'm giving it one star."
WTH does someone drop kicking your box have to do with the product?
Wouldn't it be more beneficial to have fewer people give a more detailed review to describe what they like and dislike about something? What use is "good" or "meh" compared to for example "I rate this product low because the shoes are very narrow for my normal feet" so you can actual relate it to what you actually are looking for? One person's "meh" could be another's "good"...
From the article:
"This makes sense – giving a five-star rating takes some thought, especially for something like a movie or TV show.
A binary “yes or no” option is much easier for viewers to commit to, [...]
Rating is a hard problem. No system works universally well. IMDb (Amazon property) for example uses 10 stars, Amazon uses five stars. Facebook use thumb up ("likes"). Games ratings are often in percent 1-100% (summarized by metacritics.com and others). School systems around the world use A, B, etc or numbers like 1-5 or 1-6 for grades.
You should also distinguish between aggregate ratings and individual ratings. Metacritic and other aggregators normalize to some scale, but not all the individual reviews use the normalized granularity. A common movie case is Metacritic having to normalize a 5-star, in half-star increments, review to a 100-point scale. I believe Metacritic also allows user reviews to use a 10-point scale, but present the average on a 100-point scale (the first ten integers but with one decimal point, technically allowing 101 ratings from 0.0 to 10.0). Aggregate ratings always have more detail than their constituent parts.
I think Netflix's move might help this. It certainly lowers the cost rating.
Even most of my disappointments tend to be in the vein of "It was OK I guess but I don't see why people think this is so great."
I don't understand why engagement is the right metric here. If someone isn't sure how they feel about a movie, why is it a benefit to have them spew their half-formed thoughts into a like/dislike rating?
Seriously. Lots of low fidelity measurement is sometimes better than a smaller amount of higher fidelity measurement. Especially when that higher fidelity measurement has errors.
I bet many new users don't even know they can rate. I wonder if people aren't rating much because the UX sucks, not because it's a 5-star system.
It just seems to me it's a simpler way to rate something by a user, and at the same time classify it more adequately.
I'm about ready to drop them, just like they've dropped MASH, soon to be X-Files, and many many movies.
Why do so many not seem to understand that, in most cases, Netflix is likely not "dropping" anything? Netflix does not own the rights to the content and the owners can decide on the terms of the agreement on how long the content will be on Netflix.
People threatening to leave, or actually leaving, lowers Netflix's leverage to try to get and keep the content in their system.
This is why Netflix is creating their own content and bringing in content that's not normally within your area. So they can keep it up longer and have more control over their own destiny.
I started watching X-Files for the first time (yeah, never go around to it for the initial airing). Started watching in late February. And starting March 1st, is a warning on the upper left of my monitor saying "Show will be removed April 1".
From my viewpoint, I'm paying the same, and getting less. Not only less, but specifically something I'm trying to watch.
And yes, I tried watching that psychic alien abducted Netflix show. The sex scene at ep1 annoyed me, and had no interest still in ep3. Boring is putting it mildly.
Don't worry, the show goes downhill after the first couple of seasons, so it's probably for the best.
You are not wrong
"US Netflix offers only 31 of IMDb's top 250 movies, study shows"
"David Wells, Netflix’s chief financial officer, was quoted by Variety stating that the company wants half of its content to be original productions over the next few years." [1]
RIP Netflix!
I find myself watching more of the stuff they've produced then the licensed content, so for me, it's been an improvement. If I run out of things to watch, maybe I'll care then, but at least I'm not tied to a cable contract, I can just switch to another streaming provider until they fix that issue. At this point though, I can't keep pace.
I think Netflix though is making more off of their in-house produced content these days so I wouldn't say they're in danger, they just might look quite different in a few years.
Netflix is waay overhyped for what they actually have in their catalog.
- Netflix's licences to stream shows are presumably for a limited period of time.
- There's only so much money in the pot, and they want to spend it on the renewals and new acquisitions they think mostly likely to retain existing subscribers and attract new ones.
- Sometimes the rights owner may not want to renew Netflix's licence: they may strike an exclusive deal with another platform, or may feel that having the show on Netflix is cannibalising their DVD sales.
What a disappointing simplification.
And anything with 5 stars has a 50/50 chance of being worth watching.
So, for me, any simplification is welcome.
Now that mediocre content will be scattered across the two categories I really care about; I guess IMDB/Rotten tomatoes will steer clear of this ridiculous binary rating systems.
They kind of already know this though. (How many times have I watched a particular movie on Netflix?)
I'm all for this!
I feel as though this devalues their recommendations to you.
