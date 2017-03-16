Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Netflix is replacing five-star ratings with thumbs up or down (techcrunch.com)
55 points by gerosan 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 55 comments | favorite





From the linked Variety article, "However, over time, Netflix realized that explicit star ratings were less relevant than other signals. Users would rate documentaries with 5 stars, and silly movies with just 3 stars, but still watch silly movies more often than those high-rated documentaries."

But the signal isn't just for Netflix; it is also for users, who might sometimes be in the mood for something silly and sometimes in the mood for something good. Also, people might rather get more suggestions of good movies even if they are more likely to watch bad ones. (Of course, people might also just overrate documentaries.)

reply


But I want Netflix to surface good documentaries as well as good silly movies. I'm more likely to watch a silly movie, so with this change my queue is more likely to be filled with silly movies, making me more likely to unsubscribe because it appears that Netflix only has silly movies. I watch more silly movies than good documentaries, but I pay for Netflix mostly for the good documentaries. I can get mindless pablum elsewhere easily.

reply


If you have many reviewers, you don't need to get more information than thumbs up or down from each person. How much people thumbed it up is a good indicator.

Star-rating can be too much detail, anyway: if you're comparing two shows, and one has a higher fraction of five-star ratings, but the other has a higher fraction of ratings that are four or above, which is better? Star ratings can be too much detail and cause confusion.

If you want more detail from each person, you can ask specific questions with a yes/no answer, like, "Were parts of it boring?" or "Was it violent?" That's probably better than star ratings.

reply


That and Netflix has far more data that indicates likability to a far greater degree, such as how many people finished watching the show, over what period of time did they finish watching the show, after what episode are people more likely to get hooked and finish the series or binge on it, etc.

reply


>> Star ratings can be too much detail and cause confusion

The iOS App Store is a good example of this. An unbelievable number of people, for some reason, thing 1 star = great and 5 star = bad.

reply


Haha yes! Where the hell do these people learn that??

The other thing that annoys me with ratings in general, specifically places like amazon, is when people pan a perfectly good item because of some third party factor.

"Item was great, but it came in a beat up box from the post office, I'm giving it one star."

WTH does someone drop kicking your box have to do with the product?

reply


Is this just part of the trend to dumb everything down to a polarising dichotomy? Because the trend to stop people from having a more complex and rational opinion than just picking sides doesn't seem to exactly improve discourse or debate, or inform and educate...

Wouldn't it be more beneficial to have fewer people give a more detailed review to describe what they like and dislike about something? What use is "good" or "meh" compared to for example "I rate this product low because the shoes are very narrow for my normal feet" so you can actual relate it to what you actually are looking for? One person's "meh" could be another's "good"...

From the article:

"This makes sense – giving a five-star rating takes some thought, especially for something like a movie or TV show.

A binary “yes or no” option is much easier for viewers to commit to, [...]

reply


Bummer. I understand why they do it but I think it's too coarse. I'd much rather know how many people thought a movie was fantastic and not just decent.

reply


The current rating system is not a running average of how all users ranked the movie, but represents users with similar taste to yours. The same move could show a different rating for different users.

reply


It would be neat if they gave each user a set number super thumbs (obviously with a better name). You can use them so many times per month or year. I think month would be ideal, but if they went with the year route, make it possible to remove your super thumb like to use it on another movie.

reply


Likes?

reply


Super Thumbs!

reply


You're forgetting all the other metrics that Netflix collects, like which shows get binge watched, finished, at what episode are people hooked or more or less guaranteed to finish a show after, etc.

reply


What's next. Just a thumb up like on Facebook?

Rating is a hard problem. No system works universally well. IMDb (Amazon property) for example uses 10 stars, Amazon uses five stars. Facebook use thumb up ("likes"). Games ratings are often in percent 1-100% (summarized by metacritics.com and others). School systems around the world use A, B, etc or numbers like 1-5 or 1-6 for grades.

reply


You're lumping together different kinds of rating systems. Netflix just wants to recommend you stuff you might like, which is a very different problem from scoring things on an absolute scale (grades, IMDb, game critics). Facebook likes have a social interaction component that's not there in Netflix, so it isn't comparable either.

reply


Netflix lacks the issues that lead Facebook not to implement a thumbs-down. Netflix should still want a thumbs-down.

You should also distinguish between aggregate ratings and individual ratings. Metacritic and other aggregators normalize to some scale, but not all the individual reviews use the normalized granularity. A common movie case is Metacritic having to normalize a 5-star, in half-star increments, review to a 100-point scale. I believe Metacritic also allows user reviews to use a 10-point scale, but present the average on a 100-point scale (the first ten integers but with one decimal point, technically allowing 101 ratings from 0.0 to 10.0). Aggregate ratings always have more detail than their constituent parts.

reply


HN uses upvotes and flags

reply


A problem I'd like to see a good solution to is selection bias. Unless there is some kind of reward, only people that really care are likely rate something

I think Netflix's move might help this. It certainly lowers the cost rating.

reply


There's another type of selection bias as well. I'm not going to watch a movie unless I think I'm going to like it (based on reviews, comments, description, etc.) As a result, with the exception of a few real disappointments, I'm generally at least sorta OK with most of the movies I watch.

Even most of my disappointments tend to be in the vein of "It was OK I guess but I don't see why people think this is so great."

reply


> The streaming service said it had been testing thumbs up and down ratings “with hundreds of thousands of members” in 2016 – and it led to 200% more ratings being given.

I don't understand why engagement is the right metric here. If someone isn't sure how they feel about a movie, why is it a benefit to have them spew their half-formed thoughts into a like/dislike rating?

reply


Big data.

Seriously. Lots of low fidelity measurement is sometimes better than a smaller amount of higher fidelity measurement. Especially when that higher fidelity measurement has errors.

reply


Some reaction from

many has more value than

thougthgful one from few

reply


Did ... did you just answer with a Haiku?

reply


But the UX of the current rating system sucks. Rating stars are very small and you have to hover them to know you can rate. Only if you watch a movie to the very end you will see a clearer rating functionality, but even then you have few seconds to use.

I bet many new users don't even know they can rate. I wonder if people aren't rating much because the UX sucks, not because it's a 5-star system.

reply


The UX on their web app may have this issue, but they have different methods for rating across their platforms. Some are easier than others.

reply


What bothers me is that once you rated something you can't unrate it, or see what the public rating is.

reply


I believe what they display is just a guess at how much you will like it (based on people with similar viewing/rating histories), not a public rating as such, so once you've actually rated it, there's very little reason to show the other figure.

reply


I don't believe you can ever see a public rating. Before you rate a title, you can see netflix's prediction of what you will rate it, but that's not public.

reply


I think it's a great move. Maybe on a similar note, one of the reasons I really like and find more use out of Foursquare is the way their rating system works compared to the five-star Yelp rating system. For example, in Yelp I found that all "good" restaurants are in the above 4-star rating, and that's all the information I can get out of that rating. With Foursquare, they have turned the upvote/downvote/neutral rating into a number between 1-10 that tells me more. Above average is 7+, something unique about the place 8+, truly exceptional 9+.

It just seems to me it's a simpler way to rate something by a user, and at the same time classify it more adequately.

reply


And not only that, but also removing their existing collections of videos and replacing it with their "Made by Netflix" shows that mostly amount to shovelware.

I'm about ready to drop them, just like they've dropped MASH, soon to be X-Files, and many many movies.

reply


Sigh.

Why do so many not seem to understand that, in most cases, Netflix is likely not "dropping" anything? Netflix does not own the rights to the content and the owners can decide on the terms of the agreement on how long the content will be on Netflix.

People threatening to leave, or actually leaving, lowers Netflix's leverage to try to get and keep the content in their system.

This is why Netflix is creating their own content and bringing in content that's not normally within your area. So they can keep it up longer and have more control over their own destiny.

reply


I really don't care how they run their business. Not my problem. What is my problem is:

I started watching X-Files for the first time (yeah, never go around to it for the initial airing). Started watching in late February. And starting March 1st, is a warning on the upper left of my monitor saying "Show will be removed April 1".

From my viewpoint, I'm paying the same, and getting less. Not only less, but specifically something I'm trying to watch.

And yes, I tried watching that psychic alien abducted Netflix show. The sex scene at ep1 annoyed me, and had no interest still in ep3. Boring is putting it mildly.

reply


> "Show will be removed April 1".

Don't worry, the show goes downhill after the first couple of seasons, so it's probably for the best.

reply


I'd hardly call most of their shows shovelware. A great deal of them are at least decent or comparable to top shows on TV. Also, you do realize they don't set prices on licensing and probably drop the shows after people already went through them or stopped watching them. If you like a show, watch it while its still on there, don't put it in your queue for 2 years then get mad when it disappears before you got around to it.

reply


Same. They dropped Peep Show and that was about the only show I Liked that was still on. Plus King of the Hill and Spongebob, but they took those off ages ago.

reply


> but also removing their existing collections of videos and replacing it with their "Made by Netflix" shows that mostly amount to shovelware.

You are not wrong

"US Netflix offers only 31 of IMDb's top 250 movies, study shows"

"David Wells, Netflix’s chief financial officer, was quoted by Variety stating that the company wants half of its content to be original productions over the next few years." [1]

RIP Netflix!

1. https://www.theguardian.com/film/2016/oct/14/us-netflix-imdb...

reply


Netflix vs non Netflix content aside, the low amount of movies is a direct result of viewing data. TV shows are shorter so can be squeezed into smaller spaces for viewing and have longer plot lines to hook viewers. Can't blame them for putting there money where people waste their time.

reply


They're becoming their own content creator...like HBO, and thus reducing their dependence on often hostile networks for content and able to offer more content to more international markets, there is nothing wrong with that.

I find myself watching more of the stuff they've produced then the licensed content, so for me, it's been an improvement. If I run out of things to watch, maybe I'll care then, but at least I'm not tied to a cable contract, I can just switch to another streaming provider until they fix that issue. At this point though, I can't keep pace.

reply


I read something (on HN actually) awhile ago about how Amazon seems to be actively trying to kill Netflix, not by going after subscribers but by going after licenses for programming by over-bidding.

I think Netflix though is making more off of their in-house produced content these days so I wouldn't say they're in danger, they just might look quite different in a few years.

reply


I use amazon channel instead of Netflix now. I subscribe to channel for a while and watch their content exclusively till I am ready to move on. I am currently watching the excellet Xive Tv channel on amazon [1].

Netflix is waay overhyped for what they actually have in their catalog.

https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Video/b?benefitId=xivetv&node...

reply


The way amazon is competing against one of their largest customers should be concerning for anyone on aws

reply


Why are they dropping shows? Does it save them money somehow?

reply


They originally negotiated licenses super cheap as the studios thought they were just some niche upstart. Now they're eating the market the studios are realizing their mistake and either not renewing licenses or jacking the rates up massively - hence the move into original content which can't be taken away.

reply


Lots of assumptions, presumptions, guesses and maybes here, but:

- Netflix's licences to stream shows are presumably for a limited period of time.

- There's only so much money in the pot, and they want to spend it on the renewals and new acquisitions they think mostly likely to retain existing subscribers and attract new ones.

- Sometimes the rights owner may not want to renew Netflix's licence: they may strike an exclusive deal with another platform, or may feel that having the show on Netflix is cannibalising their DVD sales.

reply


I can't imagine any film that conveys a message, cinematography, style, and meaning that could be encapsulated with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down.

What a disappointing simplification.

reply


I have found with the current 5 star rating system that anything with less than 4 stars isn't worth watching.

And anything with 5 stars has a 50/50 chance of being worth watching.

So, for me, any simplification is welcome.

reply


The star system didn't capture that either though

reply


What I really want to avoid is the mediocre content i.e. 2.0 - 3.5 stars, very good and very bad can both be entertaining..

Now that mediocre content will be scattered across the two categories I really care about; I guess IMDB/Rotten tomatoes will steer clear of this ridiculous binary rating systems.

reply


Isn't Rotten Tomatoes exactly a (aggregated) binary rating system?

reply


I've seen so much good content on Netflix rated at 2 stars or less. Movies and TV shows are way too subjective for user reviews to be used with any kind of reliability. Or maybe I just have low standards.

reply


The best way to rate a movie for me would be: when will I watch it again?

They kind of already know this though. (How many times have I watched a particular movie on Netflix?)

reply


YouTube used to have a star based ratings system too. I wonder if they drew the same conclusions.

reply


Well, if no one else is gonna link it I may as well: https://xkcd.com/1098/

I'm all for this!

reply


What does this say about their algorithm? Forget UX/UI.

I feel as though this devalues their recommendations to you.

reply


I wish there was a "meh" option. Sometimes things are ok, but not good or bad. This will leave me not rating a bunch of things unless they're good or bad.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: