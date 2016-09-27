reply
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1608.06696.pdf
The gist of it is that there are realistically 2 quorums to be had: One for read/write to a cluster, and one for leader election. Assuming leader election is a relatively uncommon event (as it is in Paxos), you can require more quorum nodes for leader election while allowing less quorum nodes for quorum read/write. This means you get strong consistency with better performance.
Distributed systems are one of my favorite things. I literally spent part of an evening with a beer reading a small handful of papers like this one. If you want an absolute treasure trove of similar works, visit the blog of Adrian Coyler:
https://blog.acolyer.org/
He has a good writeup on the Flexible Paxos paper as well:
https://blog.acolyer.org/2016/09/27/flexible-paxos-quorum-in...
Gryadka does 1 roundtrip to write a value and its performance (4720 rps, 1.68ms latency) is very similar to Etcd (5227 rps, 1.55ms).
Yeah that was understanding as well but without having read the paper in question (as of yet) I'm entirely short on the particular technical details of the trade-offs.
https://www.cs.cmu.edu/~dga/papers/epaxos-sosp2013.pdf
reply