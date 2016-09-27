Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
In search of a simple consensus algorithm (rystsov.info)
64 points by justinjlynn 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





I've been curious to know if one could model performance constraints in a model -- or at least the probabilistic bounds -- and have the checker invalidate a design that steps over them.

reply


It is my understanding that the motivation in seeking out consensus algorithms with strong leaders (or equivalent) as opposed to horizontally weighted peer-to-peer ones is due to the performance penalty imposed by the latter in the general case. Structuring the protocol to be a dissemination from the 'leader' node down to the followers as opposed to a bottom-up approach fares better when your leader is long-lived, circumventing the cost of determining 'consensus' every single time. It's readily apparent that this would lend to a performance penalty in the pathological case, as is demonstrated here, when the leader node is taken down repeatedly - by I'm skeptical if this is true for workloads that systems like coreos/etcd, cockroachdb/cockroach were intended to handle.

reply


Funnily enough, there is a paper on exactly what you're referring to from Microsoft Research called "Flexible Paxos":

https://arxiv.org/pdf/1608.06696.pdf

The gist of it is that there are realistically 2 quorums to be had: One for read/write to a cluster, and one for leader election. Assuming leader election is a relatively uncommon event (as it is in Paxos), you can require more quorum nodes for leader election while allowing less quorum nodes for quorum read/write. This means you get strong consistency with better performance.

Distributed systems are one of my favorite things. I literally spent part of an evening with a beer reading a small handful of papers like this one. If you want an absolute treasure trove of similar works, visit the blog of Adrian Coyler:

https://blog.acolyer.org/

He has a good writeup on the Flexible Paxos paper as well:

https://blog.acolyer.org/2016/09/27/flexible-paxos-quorum-in...

reply


What is the performance penalty you're talking about?

Gryadka does 1 roundtrip to write a value and its performance (4720 rps, 1.68ms latency) is very similar to Etcd (5227 rps, 1.55ms).

reply


> It is my understanding that the motivation in seeking out consensus algorithms with strong leaders (or equivalent) as opposed to horizontally weighted peer-to-peer ones is due to the performance penalty imposed by the latter in the general case.

Yeah that was understanding as well but without having read the paper in question (as of yet) I'm entirely short on the particular technical details of the trade-offs.

reply


I didn't read the whole thing carefully, but... Leader Election + Terminating Reliable Broadcast is practically equivalent to building the Weakest Failure Detector and is the most feasible way of doing so. So, there are good reasons for doing leader election. This is why almost every serious consensus system ends up doing it whether they know they need to or not.

reply


I've been implementing epaxos for a few years, slowly. It's decidedly not simple in recovery, but Iulian has been available and kind.

reply


I didn't get anything out of this blog-post except a bunch of numbers based on the default parameters (such as leader election timeout) of various systems. Here is the link to the EPaxos paper it purports to discuss though:

https://www.cs.cmu.edu/~dga/papers/epaxos-sosp2013.pdf

reply


Interesting. I wonder if the etcd API would survive being implemented this way?

reply


Something like that: https://github.com/rystsov/perseus/blob/master/gryadka/src/e...

reply


Maybe I'm missing it because I'm on my phone, but where's the code?

reply


The implementation they talk about (gryadka): https://github.com/gryadka/js

reply


I wonder what are the author thoughts on ZAB.

reply


Maybe Aphyr can test it out between whiteboard interviews.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: