Ask HN: Is the Web the future of indie games?

I want to get into indie game development — and as primarily a JS developer — was wondering whether it's worth going the traditional desktop/Unity route, or perhaps going into more unchartered web-based territory.

It seems to me that the web lacks a marketplace for WebGL content (please correct me if I'm wrong), in terms of what Steam does for the desktop — so getting stuff out there and in the hands of many remains a challenge (as a small-time publisher).

I don't know whether to take the plunge into the relatively unknown web-3D, with tools such as PlayCanvas and ThreeJS, or simply just pivot into developing with Unity.

Are the winds about to change?