The BSD family tree (github.com)
Here's a much bigger one that takes lots of Unix variants into account: https://www.levenez.com/unix/unix.png (from here [1]). Also available as a big PDF.

Edit: Updated with newest version.

[1] https://www.levenez.com/unix/

There's also https://www.levenez.com/unix/

Heh. Between NetBSD 1.4 and Darwin/Mac OS X there's an entry that just says "(?)"?

It's probably pretty well-known that question mark is NeXTSTEP, which was built at NeXT, the company that Steve Jobs founded after he left Apple the first time around. NeXTSTEP was built around BSD mostly because of Avie Tevanian's involvement in CMU's Mach kernel project.

"4.4BSD Lite2 -> OpenBSD 2.3"

What happened with the 4.4BSD lite to OpenBSD fork? The next OBSD is a parent of NetBSD.

The openbsd 2.3 label is duplicated to prevent too many lines.

There is also http://www.quicklycode.com/infographics_posters/unix-history...

SunOS should be in there too, not exactly sure where.

-Off NET/2 or Reno probably.-

Correction, off 4.0.something or earlier.

See wikipedia.

Along with DEC Ultrix, and (kind of OSF/1, Tru64, etc).

There were lots of other proprietary BSD based systems in the 80s as well.

Yeah, certainly Ultrix was one of the closest. Many diverged heavily though - HP/UX etc.

I guess they're confining the history to non-commercial (albeit semi-closed source) versions.

