Edit: Updated with newest version.
[1] https://www.levenez.com/unix/
reply
It's probably pretty well-known that question mark is NeXTSTEP, which was built at NeXT, the company that Steve Jobs founded after he left Apple the first time around. NeXTSTEP was built around BSD mostly because of Avie Tevanian's involvement in CMU's Mach kernel project.
What happened with the 4.4BSD lite to OpenBSD fork? The next OBSD is a parent of NetBSD.
-Off NET/2 or Reno probably.-
Correction, off 4.0.something or earlier.
See wikipedia.
There were lots of other proprietary BSD based systems in the 80s as well.
I guess they're confining the history to non-commercial (albeit semi-closed source) versions.
Edit: Updated with newest version.
[1] https://www.levenez.com/unix/
reply