Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Learning mathematics after college
1 point by alvarosevilla95 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I studied Mathematics and Computer Science at college, although I focused on the Computer Science part for most of my electives. I've been trying to get back into learning maths, but I've come across to problems:

- With so many fields and subfields, it's hard to identify what I want to learn next

- I can't find great learning resources, specifically resources which aren't directed at high schoolers / first year undergrads and are not actual university courses (for c.s. for example there's almost an infinite number of resources easy to find ranging every area and level)

I'm sure a lot of readers here have self-taught maths, and I would love to hear about your experiecnes and recommendations. Thank you!






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: