Ask HN: Learning mathematics after college

- With so many fields and subfields, it's hard to identify what I want to learn next

- I can't find great learning resources, specifically resources which aren't directed at high schoolers / first year undergrads and are not actual university courses (for c.s. for example there's almost an infinite number of resources easy to find ranging every area and level)

I'm sure a lot of readers here have self-taught maths, and I would love to hear about your experiecnes and recommendations. Thank you!