Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Britain's GCHQ agency denies wiretapping Donald Trump (bbc.co.uk)
7 points by iamflimflam1 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Its curious that the GCHQ statement doesn't actually contradict Trump. Trump claims he was wiretapped before the election, but GCHQ have denied spying on him when he was president-elect, i.e. after the election.

reply


Great point. Logically, all was denied is 5-eyes not under FISA.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: