Britain's GCHQ agency denies wiretapping Donald Trump
bbc.co.uk
7 points
by
iamflimflam1
42 minutes ago
2 comments
favorite
paulajohnson
2 minutes ago
Its curious that the GCHQ statement doesn't actually contradict Trump. Trump claims he was wiretapped
before
the election, but GCHQ have denied spying on him when he was president-elect, i.e.
after
the election.
chenelson
0 minutes ago
Great point. Logically, all was denied is 5-eyes not under FISA.
