When ‘he’ll be kept on payroll, somewhere’ is where you are
(
medium.com
)
70 points
by
Tomte
51 minutes ago
pfarnsworth
0 minutes ago
Wow this blog post makes djb sound like such a scumbag. The idea that he would ask people to consider the allegations "false" is absurd (there's a difference between presuming innocence vs presuming the the allegations are false).
I would love to hear his side of the story.
simplehuman
5 minutes ago
Is this the same Dan as the author of qmail? I feel I cannot use that software anymore in good conscience
