Ask HN: Where do budding entrepreneurs find mentors?

I'm your typical 20 something wantrepreneur attempting to turn something I built (www.formatic.io, if you're interested), into an established product. I feel like I have a lot of my bases covered, I'm confident in the product-market fit, and I feel like there are several things I've gotten right.

However, I'm new in the industry and there are a lot of unknowns. And if I really want this product to succeed, right now is a very expensive time to make mistakes that could have been avoided had my team and I been aware of insights that come with experience.

I've yet to find a web service or the like that helps foster relationships between benevolent battle-hardened entrepreneurs and inexperienced entre/wantrepreneurs. So, what do people do?