SkipTheDishes Canceled Woman's Job Interview After She Asked About Pay (distractify.com)
9 points by mattbgates 45 minutes ago





This is just another random company that has their heads stuck up their arse about culture. Not a single one of your employees cares about company culture, they are the to get paid not to absorb company culture.

Good thing she asked! If that happens, they were probably going to give you an insultingly low offer after you had invested a bunch of time in their interview process.

What is the point even taking the time to interview if the comp is not in the ball park? She is 100% right.

