Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dwarf Fortress creator Tarn Adams on simulating most complex magic system ever (pcgamer.com)
34 points by danso 11 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This game and it's creator(s) never cease to amaze me. Looking forward to all of the new "fun" this will create.

reply


Having world-gen create a unique magic system for each game sounds like it'll be a lot of fun.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: