Dwarf Fortress creator Tarn Adams on simulating most complex magic system ever
34 points
by
danso
11 hours ago
robocaptain
8 minutes ago
This game and it's creator(s) never cease to amaze me. Looking forward to all of the new "fun" this will create.
db48x
4 hours ago
Having world-gen create a unique magic system for each game sounds like it'll be a lot of fun.
