Enroute Airbus A380 wake flips Challenger business jet upside down (flightservicebureau.org)
For anyone interested, there are several great youtube videos[1-4] that show the wakes (the wingtip vortices in particular) created by various aircraft.

This incident brings the Reduced Vertical Separation Minima (RVSM)[5] into question. Strategic Lateral Offset Procedure (SLOP)[6] can be used used to avoid such incidents.

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1ESmvyAmOs

[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfY5ZQDzC5s

[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uy0hgG2pkUs

[4] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXlv16ETueU

[5] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reduced_vertical_separation_mi...

[6] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strategic_lateral_offset_proce...

The physics of this are insane. Then again, by my calculation the A380 displaces roughly 11 million cubic feet of air per second at the max landing weight.

Why does the landing weight effect the air it displaces?

Not displacement (volume), but pressure from velocity - lift. The amount of lift by definition has to equal the weight of the aircraft at 1G.

The wakes of large aircraft are such that even big passenger planes make sure to keep plenty of separation.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Airlines_Flight_587

Is another example (though pilot error likely made a bad situation worse in that particular incident).

