Of course this doesn't work against patent trolls, because they have no products to sue over. As long as Microsoft doesn't start threatening to sue companies that use aws or something, I have to applaud this move.
reply
I think at some point the archaic IP laws in USA would mean that deployment of cutting edge technology ends up happening in China. This is already happening in Shenzen.
https://youtu.be/SGJ5cZnoodY
Is it correct?
[1] ttp://www.iam-media.com/blog/Detail.aspx?g=b1c57b03-5b9c-4cbf-b8dd-e209daf3f686
Of course this doesn't work against patent trolls, because they have no products to sue over. As long as Microsoft doesn't start threatening to sue companies that use aws or something, I have to applaud this move.
reply