Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Azure Intellectual Property Advantage (microsoft.com)
41 points by taspeotis 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





Is it just me or is this actually genius? Mutually assured destruction has been the name of the game for big companies for a while now, but that wasn't practical for small players. If Microsoft is willing to take small companies under its umbrella, it could be quite effective and helpful. Seems like they actually provide you the opportunity to buy a hand selected legal weapon, but that threat may well make azure a little safer for small companies and startups. Will Google and Amazon feel pressured to follow suit?

Of course this doesn't work against patent trolls, because they have no products to sue over. As long as Microsoft doesn't start threatening to sue companies that use aws or something, I have to applaud this move.

reply


Latest innovation in Cloud Computing! Frivolous Lawsuit Defense As A Service.

I think at some point the archaic IP laws in USA would mean that deployment of cutting edge technology ends up happening in China. This is already happening in Shenzen.

https://youtu.be/SGJ5cZnoodY

reply


AWS requires you to give up your ip to use their services. Microsoft is lending its customers his patent portfolio umbrella. [1]

Is it correct?

[1] ttp://www.iam-media.com/blog/Detail.aspx?g=b1c57b03-5b9c-4cbf-b8dd-e209daf3f686

reply


So basically the same rent seeking behavior Microsoft applied to Android vendors, now applied to the cloud? Except instead of paying $20 to $40 per handset to MS, you have to use Azure and deal with the resulting mess.

reply


"That's a very nice website you have there; it would be a shame if anything were to happen to it..."

reply


Appears that they're offering patent lawsuit indemnification as a built-in to using Azure, as they have a massive patent portfolio: "use Azure, and as an additional benefit, we'll cover damages related to patent law suits that arise, if we have a patent with which we can defend."

reply


I'm not even sure I understand what's happening here. Are they offering to rent their patents to you to use in defending yourself against patent suits? What?

reply


That was my read of it also, but I'd love to hear from someone else who understands this better.

reply


Our patent system is completely broken.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: