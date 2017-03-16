Hacker News
Uber to Push for Arbitration in Waymo Trade Secrets Theft Case
fortune.com
2 points
by
pinewurst
36 minutes ago
1 comment
mtgx
23 minutes ago
Google doesn't sue often. If it sued Uber, it probably means it's on a
warpath
against Uber, and it doesn't really matter if they'll spend a few more million dollars on lawyer fees (with a potentially more significant payout anyway). I don't see why Google would be interested in arbitration over a lawsuit at this point.
