To say you can do backend code because you can write in JavaScript is like saying you can write a paper on cardiology because you know English. Knowing the language is a small part of the job. There is a lot of domain knowledge that is required in addition to the language.
Learn networking, learn operating systems, learn distributed systems, learn performance and scalability, learn about databases. Then learn node.
Do that right and you'll have a much directed path towards what to learn next.
