Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GitHub Repo, Learn Full Stack Web Development (github.com)
10 points by moipersoin 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Being a full stack developer means being proficient on the frontend as well as backend. Unfortunately none of those tutorials prepare you to work at the backend of a production service.

To say you can do backend code because you can write in JavaScript is like saying you can write a paper on cardiology because you know English. Knowing the language is a small part of the job. There is a lot of domain knowledge that is required in addition to the language.

Learn networking, learn operating systems, learn distributed systems, learn performance and scalability, learn about databases. Then learn node.

reply


Before really going deep into networking, OSes, distributed systems, perf and scalability, I'd say "learn monitoring, alerting, and dashboards, and then learn whatever your data indicates as issues."

Do that right and you'll have a much directed path towards what to learn next.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: