Ask HN: Speeding up front-end layout development?

How do people speed up front-end development, going from some style in their head to working HTML on the page for web apps? Are visual layout tools common? We're wrapping up our first web project at work and one of the big issues we have is that the process of tweaking CSS and HTML to get what we want just seems.... excruciatingly slow. Especially when compared to our desktop application workflow (C#, WinForms and some XAML). Now this definitely has a lot to do with our inexperience at web dev (it's my first front-end project in particular), but typing CSS into Atom and hitting reload to tweak things doesn't seem like the most optimal way to go about this. What do more experienced web developers do?