Bitcoin arbitrage without market risk (github.com)
Have you made much profit using the software?

Historically, exchanges that are failing have significant spreads from stable exchanges (Mt. Gox comes to mind).

So, there is risk with this strategy. One of the exchanges could fail and you lose everything you have on that exchange.

This is correct. That's why I specified market risk. Of course not all the risks are overcome.

I know. I'm pointing out that seemingly profitable arbitrage opportunities carry very significant risks besides market risk.

I agree. Exchange failure is generally something separate from "market risk", and is sometimes categorized as "counterparty risk". With bitcoin, counterparty risk with exchanges is a very real thing, and an added risk beyond what would be considered "market risk" (i.e. asset price fluctuations).

Some exchanges are going to be more permanently divergent. Does the software handle this well?

An exchange can be permanently cheaper if withdrawals are limited, trust is lower, or some other effect reduces trader confidence in the exchange.

Major events like hacks are also imo likely to cause this software to stumble. Are there safety features to make sure it'll stop trading if something sufficiently unusual is happening?

You're absolutely right: some exchanges are systematically divergent. It has been the case with BTC-e for a long time. This is not natively handled by the software.

The long/short mechanism overcomes the market risk (i.e. risk of losing money due to market moves) and reduces the slippage risk, but not the other risks, like technical issues on an exchange.

I always wondered who might be doing this. I never expected to see an open-source tool, since it introduces immediate competition.

Yeah I don't understand -- if it works well wouldn't it be better to keep it to yourself?

Perhaps they wrote it for their own use, then were unable to make it consistently profitable to a worthwhile degree, so they just open-sourced it?

Definitely worth a healthy dose of skepticism and a code review.

given the high latency with the exchanges the choice of language seems an unnecessary risk

Are the price differences between markets already arbitraged to the point of maximum profitability?

(which wouldn't be 100% due to eg exchange failure risk, transaction fees, risk of getting hacked while currency is in play, etc)

Highly doubtful, considering the spreads between even highly regulated exchanges

