reply
So, there is risk with this strategy. One of the exchanges could fail and you lose everything you have on that exchange.
An exchange can be permanently cheaper if withdrawals are limited, trust is lower, or some other effect reduces trader confidence in the exchange.
Major events like hacks are also imo likely to cause this software to stumble. Are there safety features to make sure it'll stop trading if something sufficiently unusual is happening?
The long/short mechanism overcomes the market risk (i.e. risk of losing money due to market moves) and reduces the slippage risk, but not the other risks, like technical issues on an exchange.
(which wouldn't be 100% due to eg exchange failure risk, transaction fees, risk of getting hacked while currency is in play, etc)
reply