Ask HN: How did you buy your company domain? How much did it cost?

Did you choose a name for your company based on .com availability? Did you shell out a five-figure sum to a particularly stubborn domain speculator and got a great single-word name you really liked? Did you negotiate a 90% discount? Did you hire a professional namer? Settled for a get∗.com, ∗app.com or a new gTLD and are happy with it, despite PG’s advice? Had to rebrand after having chosen a shitty name?
- Yes. Went with a .io
Did you shell out a five-figure sum to a particularly stubborn domain speculator and got a great single-word name you really liked?
- No. Purchased retail for $80/yr.
- Shameless plug: earthdata.io
Did you negotiate a 90% discount?
- No.
Did you hire a professional namer?
- No.
Settle for a get∗.com, ∗app.com or a new gTLD and are happy with it, despite PG’s advice?
- No. .io is appropriate for an IoT business, we're happy with it.
Had to rebrand after choosing a shitty name?
- No. We like our name, before and after branding.
But I get your point. Domain squatters and speculators are a PITA, but no surprise that they exist in our capitalist-leaning world.
reply