Ask HN: How did you buy your company domain? How much did it cost?

Did you choose a name for your company based on .com availability? Did you shell out a five-figure sum to a particularly stubborn domain speculator and got a great single-word name you really liked? Did you negotiate a 90% discount? Did you hire a professional namer? Settled for a get∗.com, ∗app.com or a new gTLD and are happy with it, despite PG’s advice? Had to rebrand after having chosen a shitty name?