Ask HN: How did you buy your company domain? How much did it cost?
2 points by alexkon 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Did you choose a name for your company based on .com availability? Did you shell out a five-figure sum to a particularly stubborn domain speculator and got a great single-word name you really liked? Did you negotiate a 90% discount? Did you hire a professional namer? Settled for a get∗.com, ∗app.com or a new gTLD and are happy with it, despite PG’s advice? Had to rebrand after having chosen a shitty name?





Did you choose a name for your company based on .com availability?

- Yes. Went with a .io

Did you shell out a five-figure sum to a particularly stubborn domain speculator and got a great single-word name you really liked?

- No. Purchased retail for $80/yr.

- Shameless plug: earthdata.io

Did you negotiate a 90% discount?

- No.

Did you hire a professional namer?

- No.

Settle for a get∗.com, ∗app.com or a new gTLD and are happy with it, despite PG’s advice?

- No. .io is appropriate for an IoT business, we're happy with it.

Had to rebrand after choosing a shitty name?

- No. We like our name, before and after branding.

But I get your point. Domain squatters and speculators are a PITA, but no surprise that they exist in our capitalist-leaning world.

