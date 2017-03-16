Hacker News
Google hopes to improve search quality with ‘offensive’ flag
washingtonpost.com
fluxsauce
25 minutes ago
fluxsauce
17 minutes ago
The article cites another site -
http://searchengineland.com/google-flag-upsetting-offensive-...
- that has a much more comprehensive explanation of the practical impact.
