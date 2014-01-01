Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to Write a Git Commit Message (2014) (beams.io)
41 points by deyton 53 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





I really like that Gerrit code reviews allow reviewers to comment on the commit message in the same way as on the code. The way to ensure useful commit message practices is the review process, if you ask me.

The most important tip is "Use the body to explain what and why vs. how".

I'd also say: remove thw -m option from git and force people to open the editor. Do not accept messages shorter than 3 lines, start the editor with a template

  Title

  What changed and why it changed.

Dogmatism like "commit messages must be at least three lines" will result in commit messages like:

  here's
  some
  code.
Concentrating on form over substance is myopic.

For my own commits in my personal repos I often find that less than 80 chars are sufficient to describe the change entirely. I generally don't care about surpassing 80 chars for commit messages though, so even if my commit message is somewhat long I won't split it up.

I commit very often and usually small, "atomic" changes most of the time.

What I will do, is that I start the commit message with the most important sentence and add less important sentences after, so even if it exceeds 80 chars and you can't see the whole message you will still get the most relevant info without having to scroll sideways.

For reference, here are the commits to a project I am currently working on: https://github.com/eriknstr/jumper/commits/master

It's likely that this would push the tools toward being too opinionated. I spend a lot of time pushing little WIPs so I know where I am and my macros rely heavily on -m, e.g. I end up with a commit message like "WIP: don't merge these debugging lines" or "WIP: Tweak the IO timeout and profile". -m is also useful for making trivial commits, I don't use it for this often because it's easy to violate 50 chars but it's a perfectly valid use of the tool IMO.

You can easily enforce this if you want through a pre-commit hook, but this is frankly ridiculous to enforce on everybody.

