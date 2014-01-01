reply
I'd also say: remove thw -m option from git and force people to open the editor. Do not accept messages shorter than 3 lines, start the editor with a template
Title
What changed and why it changed.
here's
some
code.
I commit very often and usually small, "atomic" changes most of the time.
What I will do, is that I start the commit message with the most important sentence and add less important sentences after, so even if it exceeds 80 chars and you can't see the whole message you will still get the most relevant info without having to scroll sideways.
For reference, here are the commits to a project I am currently working on: https://github.com/eriknstr/jumper/commits/master
reply