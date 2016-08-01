reply
One example from a previous job, these in a Ceph cluster as an origin for a CDN delivering video. We transcode the video to various bit rates and chunk em, then clients request them through CDN, there is not a lot of writing, with some reads when the asset is new, but once it is cached it just basically sits and is idle.
Larger capacity meant we could store more data in a single rack, our limitation for the origin wasn't CPU or bandwidth throughput, it was literally our storage that forced us to keep expanding.
The deployment I did was using 8TB drives. We used HGST with their Helium because of the lesser power draw, allowing us to install more servers in a rack without going over our maximum power draw and heat density for cooling.
It would be interesting if someone offered a similar plan, but priced on energy consumed instead, giving incentive for managed storage arrays that power down drives that idle (for some algorithmically-derived definition of "idle", trading off against projected lifespan of the device due to increased power cycling), and other energy-saving practices. Slices up the granularity of cloud hosting even finer.
[1] https://www.delimiter.com/slot-hosting/
You really can't have too much local storage. Price is the only prohibitive factor, though rebuild times are starting to be too.
Another factor to consider is that uplink, if you wanted to store stuff in the cloud, is almost always terribly slow and often capped, plus the cost of storing multiple TBs on any given provider.
the use cases for raid5 have pretty much been replaced with raid6 plus hotspare.
http://www.zdnet.com/article/why-raid-6-stops-working-in-201...
http://www.engineeringtoolbox.com/thermal-conductivity-d_429...
Big difference between different gases.
But, check this out. Helium also has a high heat capacity. Table on same website:
http://www.engineeringtoolbox.com/specific-heat-capacity-gas...
Six times the conductivity of nitrogen (0.142 to 0.024) and five times the heat capacity: 5.19 to 1.04.
Big conductivity and capacity should translate to "convective cooling monster gas". :)
(fortunately, it'd only take 3-4 months to bittorrent down all those, ummm, linux ISOs...)
I always wished a 5.25 mass storage HDD would come back on the market. How much would those hold relative to this?
Hm, I'm guessing about 2.5x more data per platter, about 50% more platters... 45GB?
