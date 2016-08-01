Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Seagate Announces 12 TB HDD: 2nd-Gen Helium-Filled HDD (anandtech.com)
68 points by M_Grey 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





I know a few folks who use these, their applications usually involve a lot of them, high in the atmosphere (in flight or remote observatories on mountaintops) where downlink is prohibitive. Any other realistic use cases? Undersea maybe? But space isn't at quite such a premium there.

reply


These are fantastic for long-term storage of something that may need to be retrieved at a moments notice, but is rarely accessed.

One example from a previous job, these in a Ceph cluster as an origin for a CDN delivering video. We transcode the video to various bit rates and chunk em, then clients request them through CDN, there is not a lot of writing, with some reads when the asset is new, but once it is cached it just basically sits and is idle.

Larger capacity meant we could store more data in a single rack, our limitation for the origin wasn't CPU or bandwidth throughput, it was literally our storage that forced us to keep expanding.

The deployment I did was using 8TB drives. We used HGST with their Helium because of the lesser power draw, allowing us to install more servers in a rack without going over our maximum power draw and heat density for cooling.

reply


Delimiter has $10/mo "bring your own drive" storage plans. Just buy this drive and ship it to them and share it with a VPS or cheap server there and you can store a lot of media for a cloud Plex server

reply


When I looked [1], it reads as if they have an 8 TB cap on this service. That is, you can ship them any drive, up to 8 TB, to plug in and run at $10 per month. It sounds like their pricing is predicated on some kind of assumed Watt-hours per TB.

It would be interesting if someone offered a similar plan, but priced on energy consumed instead, giving incentive for managed storage arrays that power down drives that idle (for some algorithmically-derived definition of "idle", trading off against projected lifespan of the device due to increased power cycling), and other energy-saving practices. Slices up the granularity of cloud hosting even finer.

[1] https://www.delimiter.com/slot-hosting/

reply


Anywhere space is at a premium. PB/rack matters some places.

reply


Particularly anywhere that $$$/rack per mo and $ per kWh matters. Such as a medium sized CDN or backup service (Backblaze, etc) that wants to cram as many 3.5" drives into a 4U chassis as possible. If one is colocating multiple racks of 4U sized servers as close as possible to a major IX point, the rack space and power costs go up considerably.

reply


These are tape drives with a very fast rewind and seek behavior.

reply


In the sense that they're devices with higher performance for sequential than random IO but relatively slow to rewrite the entire device relative to capacity, or specifically the use cases that parent is describing?

reply


They're mostly used for cheap cloud storage like S3/Dropbox/Backblaze/etc.

reply


The top dogs are rarely the cheapest gigabyte/dollar wise. If you look at https://www.backblaze.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Q4... you will see their bread-and-butter was still 4TB in 2016 with 8TB slowly introducing.

reply


Built my NAS 8 years ago with 500gb drives. Upgraded 5 years ago to 2 TB. Not even half full yet :(

reply


If I built my NAS today instead of three years ago, I'd be using them.

You really can't have too much local storage. Price is the only prohibitive factor, though rebuild times are starting to be too.

Another factor to consider is that uplink, if you wanted to store stuff in the cloud, is almost always terribly slow and often capped, plus the cost of storing multiple TBs on any given provider.

reply


Rebuild times pretty much forced me out of Raid5 and into a Raid10 after I encountered a secondary drive failure during rebuild. Luckily it was my raid controller pre-flagging questionable sectors that weren't actually reallocated so I was able to recover but now I always like to keep 2 independent backups. I use SFP-10gb links between computers to move files and even that is painfully slow transferring terabytes. You're right, The cloud is in many ways less practical until the bandwidth is available to access it all.

reply


nobody should ever be using raid5 anymore, and that's been true for many years: http://www.zdnet.com/article/why-raid-5-stops-working-in-200...

the use cases for raid5 have pretty much been replaced with raid6 plus hotspare.

reply


There's a followup to that article that says Raid 6 won't be recommended by 2019.

http://www.zdnet.com/article/why-raid-6-stops-working-in-201...

reply


Yep - it's been a long time since raw storage costs were so high I couldn't justify and afford to use raid 0 [Edit: Raid 1 not 0 - as DuskStar corrected me...) for everything that matters. Whenever I buy drives these days, I buy three of them at a time (if possible, the same size drives from at least two different vendors or batches from the same vendor).

reply


Raid 0 can withstand 0 drive losses - I assume you meant Raid 1 or Raid 10?

reply


Arrrggghh - yes, raid 1. Multiple complete copies of everything...

reply


Today - I'd probably go with the slightly more proven and slightly less expensive 8TB drives - jumping onto the latest tech for storage isn't something I feel is in my best interest. Six months from now is probably the soonest I'd consider using these (assuming there are no horror stories in places like BackBlaze's blog in the interim...)

reply


EIGHT platters? More platters more failures and heat, isn't that right? Or does He change the equation on that?

reply


Helium is an excellent thermal conductor so it should move the heat around pretty well.

reply


Interesting: found this table:

http://www.engineeringtoolbox.com/thermal-conductivity-d_429...

Big difference between different gases.

But, check this out. Helium also has a high heat capacity. Table on same website:

http://www.engineeringtoolbox.com/specific-heat-capacity-gas...

Six times the conductivity of nitrogen (0.142 to 0.024) and five times the heat capacity: 5.19 to 1.04.

Big conductivity and capacity should translate to "convective cooling monster gas". :)

reply


This is misleading. Helium has a higher conductivity and heat capacity than nitrogen per unit mass, but since helium has such low density, the heat capacity and conductivity per unit volume at atmospheric pressure is less than nitrogen.

reply


Why would the platters be generating heat? By definition there's no physical concact with the heads, ergo minimal friction. I thought the primary reason for using a monatomic gas was it would allow the heads to fly closer to the metal.

reply


Any sense of how much helium will permeate through the grain structure of the drive enclosure during its lifetime?

reply


Does helium go through metal?

reply


No seal is ever perfect, that's the concern. Plus helium, being monatomic, is able to jam into tinier holes than things like oxygen, nitrogen, or water vapour.

reply


Of course, Im gonna need three, because backing one of these up to the cloud from my home adsl would take (tap tap tap, calculate) 3.5 _years!_ (sorry cperciva, not gonna tarsnap this even at picodollars per gigabyte!)

(fortunately, it'd only take 3-4 months to bittorrent down all those, ummm, linux ISOs...)

reply


Seagate also has a 60TB SSD: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2016/08/seagate-unveils-60tb...

reply


Nope, they can demo it but nobody is sticking 25,000$ worth of SSD off of the tiny bandwidth you get from a single drive. So, they are not selling it night now.

reply


What can they fit in a 5.25" enclosure?

I always wished a 5.25 mass storage HDD would come back on the market. How much would those hold relative to this?

Hm, I'm guessing about 2.5x more data per platter, about 50% more platters... 45GB?

reply


Same here. I suspect we won't see spinning Rust in that form factor because tooling costs would just eat it, but flash can scale with volume almost perfectly since it's just chips on a PCB. It's need some kind of hi bandwidth interface though, not sure what speed SAS is at, or if it's competitive to pcie nvme stuff. I haven't had to look at that stuff in a while

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: