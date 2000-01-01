reply
You could not have had the government sponsor some new software which would eliminate a billion dollar software market.
It's a non-starter. All the hospitals already are signed on multi-year contracts with those large providers. Some of the EHR providers began writing medical software for hospitals in the 1960s and 1970s. These companies have multi-decade relationships with the hospitals they service, and decades of patient data stored.
What Obama and the Democrats did was to break the "paper cycle". Many hospitals used paper-only system with very little software even into the 2000's and 2010's.
The point of investing in each company was to jumpstart their products into meeting the huge new regulations, and the point of giving clients money to buy this new software was to break the paper cycle.
There is no "one size fits all" option in the American market.
I find it funny that you malign our practice as "(idiotic)" when it is your plan, quite frankly, which is so ignorant to the complicated history and reality of medical providers and their software, that seems idiotic to me.
Your opinion sounds to me like "The US Gov should, instead of using MS Windows, pay a company to invent a new operating system, then ban all use of Windows, OSX and Linux to ensure all firms must use the single new solution".
We already had so many options that have existed for decades, with so many clients, and so much built-out software infrastructure. There was no "one-size-fits-all" solution unless your solution includes "Destroy the entire industry, and use force of government to destroy a half dozen major software companies in favor of the government mandated and almost assuredly inferior option"
The crux you may not realize is how customized every major hospital system expects their EHR software to be. I don't think you realize the sheer level of customization these networks require, due to the size and scope of their businesses. It takes entire teams of my company to service certain major clients. The idea of a one-size-fits-all would have been laughed out of our country.
It seems as if to avoid dealing with hipaa regulation it's all paper, fax machine, and come pick up your x-rays burnt on a cd during your work hours (cd that you have to buy).
Having not grown in the states, this type of practices seems very primitive to me. Amongst many other aspects of the American healthcare, but that's another debate.
By "system that can be standardized", do you mean, e.g., defining standard data content, representation, and interchange formats and perhaps funding one or more open source implementations, or creating and mandating a single mandatory software system?
Additionally, it would open the door for EHR-based research on a massive scale. Getting different hospitals' EMRs to play nice with one another is a huge barrier for large, retrospective cohort studies. Projects like the Million Veteran Program (http://www.research.va.gov/mvp/) would be just the beginning.
looks like it got a major facelift since the last time I checked it out. that must of been a lot of work. congrats to the contributors for making that happen, looks more modern.
I run OpenDental for my wife's practice in North Beach, SF. It's licensed as AGPL, but I'll still take it :)
HN becomes smaller each day :)
It's been pretty easy to run, no complaints other than the usual MySQL ones.
Something like this is huge, especially to potential competitors that now have a target to aim for.
OpenEMR is 100% open source. It's GPL'ed :).
As far as compliance, we are happy to inform you that OpenEMR is now 2014 ONC Ambulatory EHR Certification complete.
If you have further questions, feel free to reach to my email (in my profile).
reply