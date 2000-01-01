Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
OpenEMR: Electronic Medical Records and Medical Practice Management Software (open-emr.org)
47 points by mabynogy 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





As other comments mention, this project has been going for a while, the central reason it (or something like it) has not been robustly built out and deployed universally is because of the way congress chose to structure the funding for development of EMRs/EHRs. Rather than trying to find a system that could be universalized, the (idiotic) plan has been to give millions of dollars to multiple corporations to develop systems, then subsidize the purchase cost to providers to encourage adoption. Then, only once everyone has invested in their own proprietary system will they begin trying to universalize the system by developing cross compatibility. This methodology is perfectly in line with the free-market approach that the US has championed for decades. It is also the opposite of how almost every other country has developed and adopted universal EMRs. Sad. Especially because we know that a good, affordable universal EMR would significantly enhance the ability to deliver care for almost all sizes of healthcare providers.

reply


As a programmer for an American EHR firm -- all of the market share already belongs to one of those companies you malign.

You could not have had the government sponsor some new software which would eliminate a billion dollar software market.

It's a non-starter. All the hospitals already are signed on multi-year contracts with those large providers. Some of the EHR providers began writing medical software for hospitals in the 1960s and 1970s. These companies have multi-decade relationships with the hospitals they service, and decades of patient data stored.

What Obama and the Democrats did was to break the "paper cycle". Many hospitals used paper-only system with very little software even into the 2000's and 2010's.

The point of investing in each company was to jumpstart their products into meeting the huge new regulations, and the point of giving clients money to buy this new software was to break the paper cycle.

There is no "one size fits all" option in the American market.

I find it funny that you malign our practice as "(idiotic)" when it is your plan, quite frankly, which is so ignorant to the complicated history and reality of medical providers and their software, that seems idiotic to me.

Your opinion sounds to me like "The US Gov should, instead of using MS Windows, pay a company to invent a new operating system, then ban all use of Windows, OSX and Linux to ensure all firms must use the single new solution".

We already had so many options that have existed for decades, with so many clients, and so much built-out software infrastructure. There was no "one-size-fits-all" solution unless your solution includes "Destroy the entire industry, and use force of government to destroy a half dozen major software companies in favor of the government mandated and almost assuredly inferior option"

The crux you may not realize is how customized every major hospital system expects their EHR software to be. I don't think you realize the sheer level of customization these networks require, due to the size and scope of their businesses. It takes entire teams of my company to service certain major clients. The idea of a one-size-fits-all would have been laughed out of our country.

reply


Not entirely related, but the pain of the "paper cycle" as a "customer" of health-care is real.

It seems as if to avoid dealing with hipaa regulation it's all paper, fax machine, and come pick up your x-rays burnt on a cd during your work hours (cd that you have to buy).

Having not grown in the states, this type of practices seems very primitive to me. Amongst many other aspects of the American healthcare, but that's another debate.

reply


> Rather than trying to find a system that could be universalized,

By "system that can be standardized", do you mean, e.g., defining standard data content, representation, and interchange formats and perhaps funding one or more open source implementations, or creating and mandating a single mandatory software system?

reply


>affordable universal EMR would significantly enhance the ability to deliver care for almost all sizes of healthcare providers.

Additionally, it would open the door for EHR-based research on a massive scale. Getting different hospitals' EMRs to play nice with one another is a huge barrier for large, retrospective cohort studies. Projects like the Million Veteran Program (http://www.research.va.gov/mvp/) would be just the beginning.

reply


Please read about our groundbreaking v5 release here: https://medium.com/openemr/complete-meaningful-use-certifica...

reply


this project has been around for a long time. I always take a look at it when I need a reference system for thinking about data models or ux related issues for health record type projects.

looks like it got a major facelift since the last time I checked it out. that must of been a lot of work. congrats to the contributors for making that happen, looks more modern.

reply


There is even open source dental software, open source is seriously eating the enterprise (and healthcare) software world!

I run OpenDental for my wife's practice in North Beach, SF. It's licensed as AGPL, but I'll still take it :)

reply


kind of off-topic, but I moved to the City a couple years ago and need a new dentist. is your wife accepting new clients?

reply


Definitely, wsparkdental.com :)

reply


I just started going to this office last month and can vouch for how great of a place it is. Dr Choi is a really amazing dentist.

HN becomes smaller each day :)

reply


Woah, great to hear! I'll pass it along to her! It is a small place :)

reply


I supported this for a few years as a sysadmin. The most flexible EMR application I have ever seen.

reply


I think it's getting more and more popular, hearing about a lot of offices switching to OpenDental. I'm not sure how proprietary software will compete in the future.

It's been pretty easy to run, no complaints other than the usual MySQL ones.

reply


This is huge. I previously worked for a healthcare startup, and it seems like for every other healthcare startup we worked alongside or networked with, all roads lead to EMRs. It was (felt like) an impossibly large task without a clear path to execution due to the tangled web of healthcare IT & regulations.

Something like this is huge, especially to potential competitors that now have a target to aim for.

reply


Having HTTPS enabled on their site would go a long ways for software like this.

reply


It's an issue with Source forge. We're working on this.

reply


After sourceforge bundled malware with downloads, it's hard to trust a project that stuck with them, especially with health data, especially when there are numerous alternatives that are better.

reply


I use open dental. Tell me how open it is. An open EMR in healthcare does not mean much. Take a look at the necessary support needed to have the proper compliance.

reply


Not sure what you mean... can you please be more specific?

OpenEMR is 100% open source. It's GPL'ed :).

As far as compliance, we are happy to inform you that OpenEMR is now 2014 ONC Ambulatory EHR Certification complete.

If you have further questions, feel free to reach to my email (in my profile).

reply


When I see EMR my mind goes straight to Elastic Map Reduce..

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: